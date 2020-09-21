TruLife Distribution Continues to Ascend Following The Recent Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care ECRM Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, a full-service brand management company, successfully returns from August's virtual Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference last month, continuing its trend of company-wide growth in the midst of a global pandemic. Following August's Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care Program, TruLife's portfolio of hemp and CBD brands is poised for category success this year with a plethora of new opportunities with prominent retailers.

TruLife Distribution assists with the expansion of both foreign and domestic brands into brick and mortar and online retailers across the country. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, TruLife pivoted and immediately secured vendor relationships with some of the largest e-commerce stores in the world. Cultivating these relationships has led to sustained e-commerce growth and expansion for TruLife's customers.

Brian Gould, TruLife's CEO and founder, is a fourth-generation manufacturing and retail distribution professional and a 12-year ECRM veteran, placing hundreds of brands from all over the world with major brick and mortar and online retail chains. He has launched several consumer product lines from concept to shelf during his career. Brian has a keen eye for products that have the potential to make a splash in the consumer-packaged goods industry in the U.S.

Gould has an in-depth understanding of the objectives, goals, and challenges faced by today's manufacturers. Brian is highly familiar with the Dietary Supplement, Functional Food, Skin Care, and Nutritional Beverage industries. Gould's experience dates back to 2006 when Amazon was onboarding new health and wellness products. He played an instrumental role in developing the Sports Nutrition and Health and Wellness categories on Amazon.com.

For over a decade, Brian has fostered intimate working relationships with key accounts in the United States. Recent customer testimonials from brands such as RARI Nutrition, Dance2Fit, Gen-X Muscle, River of Life, and Rawtrition speak volumes about TruLife's success in the midst of a global pandemic. Earlier this year, Brian placed RARI Nutrition into The Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, and a number of noteworthy e-commerce stores.

TruLife heads into October's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program with plenty of momentum. This will be the fourth ECRM event TruLife will be attending this year spread across multiple categories. The upcoming ECRM program will offer an opportunity to provide additional exposure for emerging brands, reconnect with buyer contacts, and continue the conversation from past shows. TruLife looks forward to continued expansion and growth for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Please direct inquiries to:

Tracie Cochran

(954) 349-3437

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution