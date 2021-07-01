TruLife Distribution Establishes Itself As The Key To US Retail Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a wunderkind marketing and distribution agency that has had a meteoric rise since its inception in 2019. In the last two years, the company has definitively demonstrated a track record of success as it has represented a growing variety of national and international brands in the health and wellness sector.

Brian Gould launched TruLife Distribution in 2019 as a solution for brands trying to be heard in an overcrowded marketplace. Gould's enterprise is focused on the health and wellness sector, and it has made waves for its clients in that space from day one.

TruLife Distribution represents a synergistic amalgam of services, all bundled into a one-stop shop company. The agency empowers emerging health and wellness brands to market and distribute their products across the entire United States. TruLife Distribution's offerings include, among other things:

Marketing strategy;

Social media management;

Public relations campaigns;

Strategic planning;

Website creation and management;

Warehousing and 3PL services;

E-commerce management including Amazon;

Major retailer brand presentations;

FDA compliance.

Based out of Fort Lauderdale, Gould's enterprise bills itself as "a full-service marketing, sales, and distribution company" with the goal to "form partnerships with health and wellness manufacturers."

With this end goal in mind, Gould has assembled a staff of highly experienced professionals that include sales and marketing experts, nutritional authorities, and FDA compliance experts. His executive team also represents "top industry leaders in nutritional, health and wellness product marketing and distribution." This gives TruLife Distribution an elite edge as it is able to utilize over 100 years of combined experience and strong pre-existing relationships with industry buyers.

The agency also boasts a vibrant network of connections to many leading US retail markets. This has led to an impressive track record of wide-scale distribution through many top e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail accounts.

TruLife Distribution has had a resounding impact in just two years as an operative business. And yet, the company's dizzying initial success appears to be just the tip of the iceberg and has left it poised for an explosive run in the next few years as it continues to shepherd domestic and international brands alike into an electrified US health and wellness marketplace.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution was founded in 2019 and is located out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The marketing and distribution agency was founded by Brian Gould, who brings four generations of professional retail distribution and marketing experience to the table.

