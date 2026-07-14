Ultra Life Sport Founder Alba Haya Endorses TruLife Distribution for Its Expertise in Retail Growth and U.S. Market Expansion

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution announced today that Alba Haya, founder of Ultra Life Sport, has publicly endorsed the company for its expertise in helping brands grow through strategic retail expansion and commercialization across the United States.

The endorsement reflects the successful partnership between Ultra Life Sport and TruLife Distribution as the companies worked together to expand the brand's retail footprint in California and strengthen its presence within the highly competitive U.S. health and wellness marketplace.

Ultra Life Sport is a premium sports nutrition and wellness brand offering high-quality supplements designed to support active lifestyles and athletic performance. Working closely with the Ultra Life Sport team, TruLife Distribution helped secure placement with a number of prominent California retailers while executing a broader retail growth strategy designed to increase the brand's visibility and long-term success.

"We are incredibly honored by Alba's endorsement and grateful for the trust she has placed in our team," said Brian Gould, CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Every brand has unique goals, and our objective is to become an extension of our clients' businesses by developing strategic opportunities that create sustainable retail growth. There is no greater compliment than having a client publicly share their confidence in our team."

TruLife Distribution provides comprehensive brand management and commercialization services for consumer brands seeking to accelerate growth throughout the United States. Its services include retail sales representation, business development, retailer introductions, public relations, marketing, e-commerce strategy, distributor development, and ongoing account management.

"Our success is measured by the success of the brands we represent," Gould added. "We are proud of what we have accomplished together with Ultra Life Sport and look forward to continuing to build on that momentum in the years ahead."

As consumer brands continue to compete for retail shelf space and market share, authentic client endorsements provide valuable third-party validation for companies evaluating strategic growth partners. Alba Haya's endorsement reflects TruLife Distribution's commitment to delivering measurable results while building long-term relationships based on trust, communication, and execution.

The complete testimonial featuring Alba Haya is available on TruLife Distribution's YouTube channel, where she discusses her experience working with Brian Gould and the TruLife Distribution team.

Watch the testimonial: https://youtu.be/JLxFmmeqax8

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is a full-service brand management and commercialization agency headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company partners with consumer brands across the health and wellness, sports nutrition, food and beverage, beauty, personal care, and lifestyle categories to accelerate growth through retail sales, business development, public relations, marketing, e-commerce management, and comprehensive commercialization services throughout the United States.

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TruLife Distribution

Phone: 561.210.8569

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution