TruLife Distribution Heads to Florida for an In-Person ECRM Event

After Years of Remote ECRM Meetings, the TruLife Team Is Excited to Meet Retailers Face to Face Again This September

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a marketing and distribution agency that works with both international and domestic brands. These are small and mid-sized companies that are scaling quickly and are looking for a partner to help them take the next step. One way TruLife Distribution helps its clients is by promoting them at ECRM events, including the upcoming Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session taking place from September 10th through the 13th.

ECRM conferences are major retailer events where ambitious sellers present their innovative products to big-box stores. TruLife Distribution founder Brian Gould has extensive experience making presentations to buyers at ECRM and has used the conferences to launch clients to unprecedented success.

The ECRM experience traditionally takes place in person. However, as is the case with so many other activities, since 2020, ECRM has been an online affair. 2023 marks the official shift back to brick-and-mortar events, with the upcoming conference taking place in the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in sunny Bonita Springs, Florida. Gould and his team are looking forward to the prospect of meeting with buyers in person again.

"We are experts at adapting, and we've mastered ECRM's online platform and used it to close distribution deals over the years," Gould says, "But we're very excited to return to in-person events. Technology is incredible, and it kept the world connected throughout the pandemic, but there's nothing that can replace the value of a solid handshake and a face-to-face interaction between a seller and a buyer."

The September ECRM event is a promising one, with an impressive list of high-profile retailers attending. Vitacost, Vitamin Shoppe, and Vitamin World will all be present, shaking hands, reviewing products, and choosing what trending supplement labels will become an integral part of their companies moving forward. Gould is confident that TruLife Distribution's exceptional client brands will be among those chosen.

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

