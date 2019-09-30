TruLife Distribution™ is a Hit at September's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, rising star of international health and wellness distribution, returns from September's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference this week in Orlando, Florida, with a host of new clients, continuing their trend of record breaking growth.

Brian Gould

ECRM is a high-stakes networking event in which retailers from across the United States meet with up and coming brands, as well as established international companies looking to expand into the American marketplace. TruLife arrived to ECRM ready to represent their diverse range of existing clients, landing distribution deals with some of the largest retailers in the country, but by the time ECRM came to a close, TruLife onboarded a mélange of new clients, ready to sell in the US market.

TruLife Distribution's incredible upward momentum comes as no surprise to company founder, and ECRM veteran, Brian Gould. Gould has been attending the conference for over a decade, meeting new buyers, facilitating relationships, and building connections.

"It's about networking," says Gould, "but it's really about building trust." And retailers trust Gould's industry experience; starting his career at the age of 16, Brian Gould went on to represent more than 20 brands across 100 retail stores in the American Southwest.

Gould founded TruLife in an attempt to carve out a niche for himself in the world of international health product distribution, confident in his history of industry success. But what started as a solo venture, run out of Gould's home office, quickly expanded to grow ten-fold, bringing in a team of subject matter experts as diverse in their backgrounds as in their professional abilities.

"We started small, but everyone has brought their own strengths, and the business just exploded. We put so much of ourselves into the company, and we've become like family."

TruLife now boasts a client base that spans nearly every continent on Earth, "We aren't representing anyone from Antarctica," laughs Gould, "but we do have clients just about everywhere else in the world."

With an impressive collection of unique clientele, selling a variety of health and wellness products, it's no wonder that TruLife was able to secure a broad spectrum of retailers. From industry giants, like CVS and Vitamin Shoppe, to retailers with an online focus, like Direct CBD Online and Swansons Vitamins, TruLife puts their clients specific selling needs first, to find the right retail connection. While connecting clients to retail stores through ECRM is a vital part of the process, the support that TruLife offers as a private distribution company does not stop when the conference is over.

TruLife makes bringing international products to the United States into one streamline process. In addition to shopping products to retailers, they also take care of all importation, warehousing, press, media, sales, and of course, distribution. "We take care of every step to help get our client's products on American shelves."

September's conference marks Gould's 11th year attending ECRM, and he is celebrating with a wave of new clients, new buyers, and new connections.

Please direct inquiries to:

Brian Gould: 561-299-6867

223853@email4pr.com

SOURCE TruLife Distribution