TruLife Distribution is Set to Attend the Latest Hemp/CBD Health and Beauty Care ECRM Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, a full-service brand management company, is gearing up for the next virtual Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference. The Hemp/CBD Health and Beauty Care Program will take place February 1st through February 5th. Featuring a number of brands with patented delivery systems for enhanced absorption, TruLife's portfolio of hemp and CBD brands is poised for category success this year with a plethora of potential opportunities on the horizon with prominent retailers.

Brian Gould, TruLife's CEO and founder, is a fourth-generation manufacturing and retail distribution professional and a 12-year ECRM veteran, placing hundreds of brands from all over the world with major brick and mortar and online retail chains. Gould has attended a variety of different ECRM programs over the past decade, meeting with buyers, facilitating relationships, and building connections.

CBD Health and Beauty Care suppliers will be presenting new products to the buyers across all channels during the upcoming program. The virtual ECRM programs have been ongoing for over a year now. These virtual programs facilitate product discovery, category development, and planning. Each participating supplier presents their latest innovations, points of differentiation, and origin stories to relevant buyers from the comforts of home.

TruLife heads into February's Hemp/CBD Health and Beauty Care Program with plenty of momentum. This will be the first ECRM event that TruLife will be attending in the new year with more to come across multiple categories. The upcoming ECRM program will offer an opportunity to provide additional exposure for emerging brands, reconnect with buyer contacts, and continue the conversation from past shows.

Virtual trade conferences have proven to be the future of retail marketing. After returning from a number of fruitful experiences over the past year, TruLife has shown it is able to adapt and thrive in the midst of a changing economic landscape.

Please direct inquiries to:

Callean Plewis

(954) 588-4389

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution