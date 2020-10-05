TruLife Distribution is the Driving Force Behind Brand Expansion for RawTrition

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, rising star of international health and wellness distribution, has brokered partnerships for RawTrition that have led to the brand's expansion across some of North America's largest e-commerce stores. TruLife represents emerging brands based in the United States, as well as a diverse portfolio of international clients, looking to expand into the U.S. market. TruLife founder and CEO, Brian Gould has a history of playing matchmaker with his clients and some of the largest retailers in the United States.

Gould is proud to be able to foster the relationship between RawTrition and retail giants. "I have experienced the benefits of BioEnergy firsthand. Utilizing it as part of my daily routine, I'm excited to be able to share this incredible product with a wider audience. I look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Kairi and RawTrition," says Gould.

After years of researching and experimenting with cutting edge food sources and supplements, RawTrition founder Kairi Jeffries gradually developed a blended superfood compound, which boosted his nutritional intake and took his energy to a completely new level. RawTrition BioEnergy is a natural energy supplement made with the world's most nutrient-dense whole foods and roots. Made from a unique blend of water-based algae plants, BioEnergy's formula will not only provide deep nutritional support but will give you a burst of stamina and healthy energy without that overstimulated "wired" feeling and no crash.

Jeffries is delighted with the increased exposure that the RawTrition brand has experienced since enlisting the services of TruLife Distribution. "What we love about Brian and TruLife Distribution is their understanding and appreciation of our products as well as their understanding and knowledge of market trends and needs. Brian has developed phenomenal relationships with top buyers in the industry. His passion and precision places him a step above the rest and he's known for getting results," says Jeffries.

RawTrition products are currently available across the United States through major online retailers, with more to come in the next year, as TruLife continues to represent the brand in the American retail marketplace.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Miller

954-673-5748

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution