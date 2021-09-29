TruLife Distribution Makes a Splash at the September ECRM Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a fast-growing marketing and distribution agency that specifically caters to the health and wellness market. One of its primary methods of placing new clients is via the various programs set up by ECRM throughout the year. September 2021 is a big month for TruLife Distribution as they prepare to work the virtual floor of the conference's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition program .

TruLife Distribution is a company that understands how hard it is to get a new product to market. No matter how good an idea may be, it requires a competent team, a solid supply chain, and a foolproof marketing strategy to move goods through retailers and into the hands of consumers.

The company offers a suite of services that help with this process. Some of these focus on marketing aspects such as PR, influencer, and social media marketing. Other elements include warehousing, shipping and handling, and e-commerce.

Where TruLife Distribution really swings big for its clients, though, is at the ECRM programs that take place throughout the year. ECRM (Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing) is a series of revolving events that, in the words of the conference , serve as the bridge between the two worlds of product creation and retailers. The conference sums up its service by explaining that "we put you in front of the right people at major chains at the right time – when they're actively searching for new products to sell."

TruLife Distribution takes full advantage of ECRM's ability to provide valuable access to high-profile retailers. In the past, company founder Brian Gould has expressed the importance of the conference for his wunderkind enterprise, stating that, "It's about networking, but it's really about building trust." Gould adds that "we take care of every step to help get our client's products on American shelves."

TruLife represents an array of impressive, growing brands from all around the world. The ECRM conference is one of the prime opportunities to showcase these movers and shakers and offer retailers a chance to get in on the ground floor as they take off in the larger North American health and wellness market.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution was founded in 2019 by Brian Gould. Gould comes from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His self-started company offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

