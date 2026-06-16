TruLife Distribution Marks Seven Years of Driving Results for Health and Wellness Brands

TruLife Distribution Reviews Its First Seven Years as a Trusted Partner for High-Growth Health and Wellness Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, TruLife Distribution passed the seven-year milestone since its founding. As founder Brian Gould reflects on his company's success, he looks forward to an even more promising future.

Brian Gould is a marketing and distribution professional who has spent a lifetime in the health and wellness industry. When he launched his brand management company, TruLife Distribution, in 2019, he wanted to bring a unique kind of high-quality, full-service support to ambitious nutraceutical and wellness brands looking to take the next step.

"When we launched TruLife in 2019, the goal was simple: build a distribution and brand management company that did things the right way," said Gould. "Seven years later, I'm incredibly proud of the results we've delivered for our clients and the reputation we've built as an ethical, transparent, high-performance partner for dozens of brands across the health and wellness landscape."

As Gould and his team at TruLife Distribution review their impact, the evidence is as plentiful as it is varied. Over the years, the group of marketing and distribution professionals has helped numerous brands either enter or scale within the largest and most competitive wellness marketplace in the world. The company's success has been as sustainable as it was fast, too, including a range of recent wins for their clients that include:

While the founder is proud of the past, it is the promise of the future that keeps Gould motivated and looking forward.

"We've met and surpassed our goals in the past seven years, and I couldn't be happier with where we've come, but I'm even more excited about the future," he said. "The wellness marketplace is evolving fast, and our focus is on helping brands navigate that change with smarter rollouts, stronger retail relationships, and innovative long-term growth strategies."

For Gould and his team, the seven-year mark is less of a finish line and more of a staging point. It marks the next step of growth for a brand that continues to impress as a trusted partner and industry leader that protects its customers and helps them expand their presence through sustainable growth year after year.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

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TruLife Distribution

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution