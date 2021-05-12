TruLife Distribution Officially Joins Feed the Children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has joined Feed the Children's sponsorship family to help provide critical support and meet the essential needs of those struggling around the world. The founder of the successful brand management agency looks forward to a long-lasting connection with the child and her family.

Hunger has always been a struggle that has afflicted humanity. Even so, the pandemic has particularly increased the number of vulnerable homes across both the U.S. and the world. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (via NPR), in 2019 10.5% or 13.7 million households experienced food insecurity.

This already appalling number was only exacerbated when the coronavirus pandemic began late that year. By June of 2020, the percentage point had nearly tripled according to early estimates. Not surprisingly, factors like food deserts and racial inequality played heavily into the problem, as well, pushing the numbers even higher in many cases.

All of this suffering and struggle has prompted many of the more fortunate into action, including Brian Gould, founder of TruLife Distribution. Gould has officially linked up with a family in need through Feed the Children, an international organization that focuses on distributing food, critically-needed essentials, educational resources, and other aid to those who need them, both in the U.S. and around the world.

The organization has been in existence for 40 years and explains its own goal as one that "is rooted in the simple fact that children everywhere need nutritious food to help them grow healthy and strong, and to thrive intellectually and emotionally." Feed the Children works with corporate sponsors to fight against poverty, food insecurity, and other economic crises. In 2020 they distributed more than 88 million pounds of food and essential items to millions of individuals around the globe.

Gould is excited to be able to make a difference during such difficult times and to be part of a community that is, in its own words, "dedicated to saving the world." It's a goal that is about as high as humanitarian aspirations can fly, and the CEO is committed to remaining in lockstep with Feed the Children every step of the way as vision is turned into reality.

About TruLife: TruLife Distribution is a marketing and distribution agency that was launched in 2019 by Brian Gould, a fourth-generation manufacturing and retail distribution professional. TruLife works with both national and international brands, helping to promote them within the U.S. health and wellness market. It offers a variety of services from warehousing to social media management, public relations, retailer brand presentations, and other marketing.

