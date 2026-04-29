TruLife Distribution Places Bodyceuticals in MOMs Organic Market

The Brand Management and Distribution Agency Is "100% Focused on the Future" for Its Award-Winning Skincare Customer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has represented Bodyceuticals for several years. In that time, the calendula skincare brand has gained numerous placements in prominent retailers across the country. One of these is MOM's Organic Market, a large-scale, privately-held mid-Atlantic organic grocery chain with over 30 stores across the country.

"Our ability to consistently deliver results for our clients stems from a foundation of ethical, transparent, and high-performance operations," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution . "While others in the industry focus on past challenges, we remain 100% focused on the future and the brands that trust us to protect and grow their market presence. When you stay committed to an honest, intentional, and proven brand management and distribution strategy, results like the placement in MOM's Organic Market follow. That's exactly what our team has done for Bodyceuticals and so many of our other customers, too."

MOM's Organic Market puts an emphasis on environmental sustainability and clean living — both of which resonate with Bodyceuticals' farm-grown botanicals, sustainable practices, and natural approach to creating calendula-based skincare products.

Critical for Bodyceutical's ongoing attempt to scale its successful business model, MOM's Organic Market also has a large retail footprint. The health-friendly supermarket chain has around 35 locations and an estimated $120M in annual sales. TruLife Distribution's team has used this platform, among others, to help the skincare brand continue to gain steam ever since becoming a TruLife client. As a result, Bodyceuticals is growing and spreading across the California region and beyond.

Along with being farm-grown and sustainable, Bodyceuticals is known for its quality and variety of products. The award-winning company has multiple formulas for lip balms, facial creams, massage oils, and similar beauty products. Bodyceutical's ingredient combinations are artisan-crafted, micro-distilled, and use a small-batch manufacturing process. TruLife's veteran team immediately saw the fit between manufacturer and retailer, and as soon as Bodyceuticals was onboarded, they started to work on a buyer-seller relationship between the two brands.

TruLife Distribution is the logistical force behind dozens of growing and thriving health and wellness brands across America. Many of these are overseas nutraceutical customers looking for a reliable partner. Others, like the California-based Bodyceuticals, are domestic brands looking to make it big in an overcrowded and competitive industry. Gould's team provides the industry experience, distributing infrastructure, and marketing firepower to help these regional companies have the best chance to break out on the national stage.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution