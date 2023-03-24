TruLife Distribution Returns to ECRM to Kick Off an Exciting 2023

The Marketing and Distribution Agency Will Be Representing a Rich Portfolio of Impressive Clientele to Retailers at ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Session

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution will be attending ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Session over a four-day period at the end of March. The tentpole event, which connects manufacturers and suppliers with many of the world's leading retailers, will take place from March 27th through March 30th. Each year, the spring event functions as a pivotal element in TruLife's overarching strategy to help its client companies market and distribute their goods and services to U.S. consumers.

"Our goal is to help growing brands in the health and wellness industry successfully scale their enterprises into mid-range companies," says TruLife founder and CEO Brian Gould, "We find the companies with the best products and highest potential and help them accelerate their growth — particularly by reaching new audiences. Many of our clients are international, and even when they're stateside, they aren't quite big enough to easily catch the eye of larger U.S. retailers. ECRM gives us a chance to sit down with name brands like CVS and Vitamin Shoppe to show them the incredible health and wellness solutions our innovative clients have available."

As with so many conferences, ECRM shifted to an online format as a response to the pandemic. This had a marked change in the dynamic and flow of the proceedings, but ECRM responded by creating its trademarked ECRM Connect software platform, which has facilitated over 225,000 retailer/supplier meetings to date. Quick to adapt to change, Gould and his team have mastered the new software and used it to faithfully attend ECRM virtually over the past few years as they've continued to represent their portfolio of elite health and wellness brands. They look forward to continuing this pattern in the final week of March as they prepare to pitch the most impressive products the supplement world has to offer to some of the world's biggest retailers.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

