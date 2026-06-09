TruLife Distribution Reviews Bodyceuticals Growth with Unique Yelm Food Co-op Placement

The Brand Management and Distribution Agency's Independent Retailer Strategy Continues to Yield Exceptional Results for Its Calendula Skincare Customer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodyceuticals hired TruLife Distribution to support a regional expansion starting in 2024. Since that time, the calendula-based natural skincare brand's presence on store shelves has exploded, with placement in over a dozen new retailers — including Yelm Food Co-op. As TruLife Distribution reviews its independent retailer strategy for Bodyceuticals, it is highlighting Yelm Food Co-op as a unique and exciting placement for its natural skincare client.

"While placement in larger franchises and chains is splashy, and scale does matter, these smaller rollouts are often the most effective ways to build real resale value for niche health and wellness brands like Bodyceuticals," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "Independent retailers like Yelm Food Co-op play a critical role in building trust and creating long-term brand loyalty at the community level. It benefits our clients, the retailers, and their customers at the same time, and reflects the ethical, transparent, high-performance approach we bring to every rollout."

TruLife is an industry leader and trusted partner for dozens of fast-growing brands in the health and wellness space. It has a robust network of retailer partnerships and understands the balance of finding placements with larger chains and high-influence independent shops and co-ops.

Yelm Food Co-op is an ideal example of this model in action. The member-centered natural foods cooperative isn't necessarily the first option for an ambitious brand looking for rapid growth in major distribution channels like Sprouts or Whole Foods (both of which TruLife also counts amongst its robust list of retail accounts).

However, a pure focus on large-scale distribution can lead to short-term growth that isn't sustainable. The goal with placements like Yelm Food Co-op is meaningful regional growth (the co-op still boasts $1.5 million in annual sales) that helps build community around a brand.

"The Yelm placement was part of a broader independent retailer strategy that Brian and his team built for Bodyceuticals," said Paula Herrera, owner of Bodyceuticals. "We appreciate that, along with the bigger accounts, they are pairing our products with retailers whose communities actively support ethical brands and natural wellness products. Along with the local sales, the endorsement of a group like Yelm has been important in building sustainable momentum as we get our award-winning natural skincare products in front of as much of the natural wellness community as possible."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution