TruLife Distribution Reviews Bodyceuticals Placement in Lazy Acres Natural Markets

The Brand Management and Distribution Brand's Work With Bodyceuticals Has Landed Six Placements Across the Natural Food Market's Network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has spent the last few years representing Bodyceuticals across the health and wellness landscape. In that time, it has gained several key placements for the award-winning skincare brand, including six of the California natural market chain Lazy Acres' brick-and-mortar storefronts.

A wellness product is only effective if it can get into the hands of the right people who want to use it. As soon as Brian Gould of TruLife Distribution saw Bodyceutical's calendula-based skincare products, he knew the customers at Lazy Acres Natural Market would be a good fit.

Since onboarding Bodyceuticals as a customer, Gould and his team have worked tirelessly to find the best placements within their robust sales channels and network of retailers . This includes over 30 MOMs Organic Market locations , as well as showcasing Bodyceutical products at events over the years (including, most recently, HEALCon 2026 ).

As part of an ongoing series of TruLife Distribution reviews, Gould and his team are looking back at the six placements for Bodyceuticals that they also got with Lazy Acres . The California natural market operates six locations with an estimated $120 million in annual sales. It is known for its business model focused on nourishing the local, health-conscious communities around its stores by offering organic produce, sustainable groceries, and freshly prepared food. The company also sells wellness products, which is where Bodyceuticals fit in.

The skincare brand is known for its artisan-crafted lip balms, facial creams, massage oils, and similar beauty products. Its formulas also use a micro-distilled, small-batch manufacturing process. Bodyceuticals is a particularly good fit for Lazy Acre's planet-friendly approach because of its use of farm-grown botanicals and sustainable business practices.

"Bodyceuticals has continued to pick up steam each year, and the Lazy Acres placement is just one of many success stories for the brand," said Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution . "Watching Bodyceuticals' sustained success isn't a new experience, either. Our team at TruLife has had the privilege of witnessing so many of our customers and client brands grow like this. It comes from TruLife Distribution's ability to consistently deliver results for our clients, which is rooted in a clear foundation that values transparency and ethical business in tandem with a desire for high-performance operations. Others in the industry like to focus on past challenges and stagnant business models. For my team at TruLife Distribution, we are 100% focused on the future as we help the brands we work with protect and grow their market presence."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

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SOURCE TruLife Distribution