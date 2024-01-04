TruLife Distribution Sees the Health and Wellness Industry Reaching New Heights in 2024

The Health and Wellness Marketing and Distribution Agency Expects the Next 12 Months to Provide Plenty of Opportunities for Aspiring Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution has helped dozens of international and domestic health and wellness brands find success in the U.S. marketplace. While demand for health and wellness products has steadily grown in recent years, the marketing and distribution agency expects to see a year of unprecedented industry growth in 2024.

"People are more invested in health and wellness than ever before," says Brian Gould, founder and CEO of TruLife Distribution. "We are at an interesting crossroads. The pandemic has made everyone acutely aware of the importance of health. Younger generations are also increasingly invested in things like self-care and sustainability. They want to use clean, natural health solutions that come from companies that are respectful of themselves and the planet. Combine that with optimistic economic hopes, and the year ahead feels like it's going to be a big one for the health and wellness industry in the U.S."

Gould isn't the only one seeing bright skies ahead. CNBC reported in early December that an Instagram survey targeting thousands of Gen Zers found that the generation of younger adults with disposable incomes is prioritizing staying healthy and investing in self-improvement in 2024. The news outlet added that the findings mean "the wellness industry will probably continue to soar in 2024, as it did in 2023."

Another more extensive report from 360 Market Updates forecasting the health and wellness market size from 2024 to 2031 found "optimistic revenue projections" in the market. At the same time, the report emphasized the role of several of the larger companies operating in the space. This immediate, well-established competition makes it important for growing brands — both international and domestic — to clarify their USPs (unique selling propositions) and enter the market with a clear strategy in place for promotion and distribution. It also makes working with the right partners a key factor for success.

"We have a proven methodology for promotion and distribution in the North American health and wellness marketplace," Gould explains. "We create hand-tailored online and brick-and-mortar marketing strategies to get companies in front of consumers and retailers quickly. We also help with warehousing, FDA compliance, insurance, and other logistical factors that are difficult to manage when you're trying to scale a smaller business or operate from half a world away."

2024 is set to be a big year for the health and wellness industry. But it takes deliberate investment to turn potential into reality. There is no shortage of companies ready to cash in on the forecasted explosive growth and growing interest. Smaller players looking to make splashy moves in the U.S. should lay their plans and build their partnership networks now if they want to see growth in the year to come.

About TruLife Distribution
TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

