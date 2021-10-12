TruLife Distribution Sends D2Fit Nutrition Into The Stratosphere

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit and its dietary supplement label D2Fit Nutrition were already an expertly run, well-positioned company in a growing industry. However, while the fitness brand was already offering top-of-the-line services and products, it was its partnership with marketing and distribution company TruLife Distribution that resulted in explosive growth.

Dance2Fit has been a mover and a shaker in the fitness industry ever since it was founded over a decade ago. In the years following its inception, the brand grew into an international phenomenon, with over 1,000 trained instructors, and hundreds of thousands of social media followers — including a YouTube following of over a million. The company even launched a sister brand, D2Fit Nutrition, which successfully marketed fitness-focused dietary supplements to the company's growing customer base.

For co-owners and husband and wife power couple Jessica and Andre James, there was no question that Dance2Fit was succeeding beyond their wildest dreams. And yet, when they met Brian Gould, President of TruLife Distribution, they quickly discovered that they had only scratched the surface of their enterprise's potential.

Gould's company specialized in providing comprehensive marketing and distribution services for health and wellness brands in the U.S. market, and the CEO was impressed with the James' ability to build such a large, loyal audience. Rather than trying to fix what was already working, he recommended focusing on building on their success by improving their online distribution presence in tandem with their social media achievements.

TruLife Distribution positioned Dance2Fit and its nutrition label on major e-commerce retail sights like Amazon and Walmart.com and the results were synergistic. The D2Fit brand saw sales spike 1000% in a single week. In addition, Gould's existing connection with retailers rocketed the Dance2Fit Amazon seller ranking from 2 million to 30,000.

Andre James described the experience as one spent trying to keep up with the increase in demand. "It's like feeding a supply line," he said, "We've really had to ramp up production since we partnered with Brian and TruLife Distribution."

Andre also spoke to TruLife Distribution's ability to connect them with high-profile retailers, stating that, "The one thing, I will say, that really has set them apart is the relationships that they currently have." He adds that "what TruLife Distribution and Brian really have done is they've put us in different platforms and arenas to allow us to have those conversations with true buyers, per se, when it comes to other retailers, e-commerce sites, and things of that nature."

Dance2Fit's partnership with TruLife Distribution helped the brand grow exponentially in a matter of a few months and resulted in six-figure growth. And the momentum hasn't stopped there. The brand is grateful for the ongoing help that Gould's company continues to offer as it helps market the brand's quality goods and services to a rapidly growing international customer base.

About TruLife: TruLife Distribution was launched in 2019 by Brian Gould. The marketing and distribution agency offers tailored promotional services to both national and international brands looking to break into the U.S. health and wellness market.

About Dance2Fit: Launched in 2010 by fitness guru Jessica Bass James, Dance2Fit is an online and in-person fitness company that focuses on helping consumers of all kinds achieve their fitness goals.

