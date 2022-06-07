TruLife Distribution Streamlines Bringing Health and Wellness Products to Market

The Distribution and Marketing Agency Serves as a One-Stop Shop to Help Smaller Manufacturers Enter the Competitive North American Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a product has never been easy — especially in the overcrowded health and wellness market. However, the complexities of 21st-century business have only made this process more complicated. TruLife Distribution was created to streamline the daunting task manufacturers face when trying to bring a quality product to the most competitive marketplace of them all: the United States.

It's estimated that the global wellness market has already topped $1.5 trillion, and few would argue that the largest piece of that pie is the United States. Naturally, anyone with a quality product to sell — from supplements to topicals, soaps, fitness programs, and more — will jump at the opportunity to tap into the North American marketplace.

The problem is navigating the complex steps that go into launching a new product in the U.S. Startups and well-established brands alike must navigate everything from positioning and strategy to regulations, package design, PR, marketing, sales, and e-commerce. It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the entire process.

That's where TruLife Distribution can help. TruLife Distribution was created by Brian Gould, who has personally spent over 15 years accumulating a wealth of knowledge and experience in the manufacturing, distribution, and retail areas of the health and wellness industry.

"I created TruLife Distribution with one goal in mind," explains the CEO and founder, "to streamline the process of bringing innovative health and wellness offerings to the shelves — both physical and digital — of North American retailers."

Gould goes on to outline the many services that his full-service agency provides, including:

Consulting and strategy;

Importation, logistics, and warehousing;

Customs and freight;

FDA compliance;

Sales and distribution;

Public relations;

Digital media marketing;

Social media management;

Website creation and management;

"It's no good helping a brand get half of the way there," Gould continues, "We aim to cover every base possible when it comes to creating a comprehensive marketing and distribution strategy. We function as a one-stop shop for brands to effectively expand their sales in the U.S."

TruLife Distribution makes it possible for many smaller brands who lack the capital for major marketing and distribution campaigns to outsource the activity for a fraction of the cost. This allows manufacturers to focus on what they do best, creating unique health and wellness products that can truly improve the quality of life of their customers.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Contact:

Danielle Krause

[email protected]

954-414-0380

SOURCE TruLife Distribution