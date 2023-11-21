TruLife Distribution Supports Humanitarian Aid Mission to Moldova

The Marketing and Distribution Agency Recently Supported a Relief Trip to Provide Food, Clothing, and School Supplies for Struggling Communities in Eastern Europe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time for giving, and TruLife Distribution is in full support of that time-honored tradition, not just on an individual but a corporate level. That is why the marketing and distribution agency recently jumped at the opportunity to support one of its team members in a non-work-related humanitarian mission: to support struggling communities of orphans, widows, the elderly, and those with disabilities living in war-torn Eastern Europe.

The team member, Jaron Pak, has already worked as a writer for TruLife for several years and had connections with a humanitarian aid worker in Romania who had spent 33 years building up a network of social houses (foster homes) and feeding centers throughout Moldova. When TruLife founder and CEO Brian Gould heard that Jaron was raising funds to purchase food, clothing, and school supplies for the underprivileged in the region, he reached out without hesitation.

"I called Jaron as soon as I heard," Gould said. "I knew this was an important trip, and since it was so closely connected to a member of our work family, I knew TruLife had to do whatever we could to support it."

Jaron and another American partner traveled to Moldova for nine days from October 24th through November 1st. During that time, the pair connected with their Romanian contact and worked with the local social houses to collect and distribute 27.5 tons of food — more than Pavel had ever distributed before. This consisted of a wide variety of staple items, including carrots, potatoes, onions, biscuits, oil, flour, sugar, canned pork, rice, corn meal, butter, and pasta.

"The result of the food distribution is that approximately 15 social houses and feeding centers scattered across southern and eastern Moldova will have food through March," Jaron said. "This is critical, as these establishments are currently managing extremely high heating costs and other elevated expenses due to the nearby conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Many of the social houses are completely full of children looking for a stable home and consistent life. TruLife Distribution's support for the trip is changing lives in a very direct and measurable way as children across Moldova can stay safe, warm, and nourished in the months ahead."

As an added bonus, Jaron's team was also able to raise enough funds to provide a large donation of school supplies and winter boots. These will enable the children to walk to school and effectively maintain their education throughout the winter.

Gould and the TruLife team are no strangers to supporting humanitarian aid efforts. However, this trip was particularly meaningful as one of their own headed overseas and personally impacted such a large number of individuals in need.

