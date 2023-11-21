TruLife Distribution Supports Humanitarian Aid Mission to Moldova

News provided by

TruLife Distribution

21 Nov, 2023, 08:43 ET

The Marketing and Distribution Agency Recently Supported a Relief Trip to Provide Food, Clothing, and School Supplies for Struggling Communities in Eastern Europe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time for giving, and TruLife Distribution is in full support of that time-honored tradition, not just on an individual but a corporate level. That is why the marketing and distribution agency recently jumped at the opportunity to support one of its team members in a non-work-related humanitarian mission: to support struggling communities of orphans, widows, the elderly, and those with disabilities living in war-torn Eastern Europe.

The team member, Jaron Pak, has already worked as a writer for TruLife for several years and had connections with a humanitarian aid worker in Romania who had spent 33 years building up a network of social houses (foster homes) and feeding centers throughout Moldova. When TruLife founder and CEO Brian Gould heard that Jaron was raising funds to purchase food, clothing, and school supplies for the underprivileged in the region, he reached out without hesitation.

"I called Jaron as soon as I heard," Gould said. "I knew this was an important trip, and since it was so closely connected to a member of our work family, I knew TruLife had to do whatever we could to support it."

Jaron and another American partner traveled to Moldova for nine days from October 24th through November 1st. During that time, the pair connected with their Romanian contact and worked with the local social houses to collect and distribute 27.5 tons of food — more than Pavel had ever distributed before. This consisted of a wide variety of staple items, including carrots, potatoes, onions, biscuits, oil, flour, sugar, canned pork, rice, corn meal, butter, and pasta.

"The result of the food distribution is that approximately 15 social houses and feeding centers scattered across southern and eastern Moldova will have food through March," Jaron said. "This is critical, as these establishments are currently managing extremely high heating costs and other elevated expenses due to the nearby conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Many of the social houses are completely full of children looking for a stable home and consistent life. TruLife Distribution's support for the trip is changing lives in a very direct and measurable way as children across Moldova can stay safe, warm, and nourished in the months ahead."

As an added bonus, Jaron's team was also able to raise enough funds to provide a large donation of school supplies and winter boots. These will enable the children to walk to school and effectively maintain their education throughout the winter.

Gould and the TruLife team are no strangers to supporting humanitarian aid efforts. However, this trip was particularly meaningful as one of their own headed overseas and personally impacted such a large number of individuals in need.

About TruLife Distribution
TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

Media Contact:
TruLife Distribution
(954) 414-0380
[email protected] 

SOURCE TruLife Distribution

Also from this source

TruLife Distribution Heads to Florida for an In-Person ECRM Event

TruLife Distribution is a marketing and distribution agency that works with both international and domestic brands. These are small and mid-sized...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.