TruLife Distribution's Robust Retail Network Streamlines Product Placement

The Marketing and Distribution Agency Has Developed a Solid Network of Retailers That Streamline the Process to Get Products Onto Shelves

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a one-stop shop for all things marketing and distribution. The marketing and distribution agency offers many services and targeted expert advice. One of its strongest product offerings is its ability to quickly broadcast its health and wellness clients to its large network of brick-and-mortar and online retailers.

TruLife Distribution founder Brian Gould is no stranger to the intricacies of bringing a product to the national marketplace. "I grew up in retail," the founder explains, "The manufacturing and retail experience in my family goes back for generations. If there's one thing I've learned growing up in this world, it's that you can't make a deal if you don't know someone. No matter how good your product might be, if you can't get anyone's attention, you might as well be selling snake oil."

This need to be seen is what pushed Gould to create his company in the first place, "I wanted to take my past experiences creating successful brands and use it as part of a holistic distribution solution," Gould says, "My goal with TruLife Distribution is, has always been, to provide a full-service marketing, sales, and distribution company that centers on partnerships with health and wellness manufacturers."

While Gould's health and wellness partners are his focus, they're only one side of his network. Along with his relationships with manufacturers, the CEO has also spent decades nurturing a robust network of retailers.

"If you want to get a product onto the shelves quickly, you need to have the right connections to streamline the placement process," Gould says, "That's our part. We partner with health and wellness manufacturers who already have a good product and help them cut through the clutter to catch the eye of both brick-and-mortar and online retailers."

TruLife Distribution's growing network remains a centerpiece in its services , which includes, among other things:

Warehousing;

Fulfillment center;

3PL;

FDA compliance reviews;

Press releases and PR;

Social media and other marketing services.

Together, these services enable Gould's team to offer both international and domestic brands an effective and streamlined path into the highly competitive U.S. health and wellness marketplace.

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

