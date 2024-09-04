The Marketing and Distribution Agency Will Be Promoting the Fitness Icon and Marvel Actor's Brand The SuperNatural Lifestyle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is proud to announce that it will be representing bodybuilder and health and fitness influencer Aaron Reed's brand, The SuperNatural Lifestyle, as it seeks to increase placement with retailers across the United States. The new partnership will focus on educating the American public on Aaron's uniquely effective approach to fitness and facilitating the promotion and distribution of his wide range of nutraceutical supplements.

TruLife Partners With Aaron Reed, Bodybuilder and Actor Who Plays Marvel’s Juggernaut

"We were excited when Aaron reached out to us with a proposal to work together," says TruLife CEO and decades-long veteran of the health and wellness industry Brian Gould. "Aaron's brand has proven itself both through his own impressive career and the testimony of countless others. We look forward to bringing his fitness regimen and workout supplements to a wider public in the years to come."

TruLife Distribution is a marketing and distribution agency that specializes in the health and wellness sector. The company offers a variety of domestic and international services , including FDA compliance, logistics and warehousing, brand and reputation management, public relations, and digital marketing. It has represented hundreds of brands from the U.S. and around the world, helping them build brand awareness and gain market share in the crowded North American health and wellness industry.

Aaron Reed is an extremely accomplished bodybuilder known for his impressive physique and 6'7" height. He has received countless accolades, including World's Tallest Bodybuilder. He has also successfully transitioned his bodybuilding reputation into the film industry, with his most recent appearance as the actor who plays the mighty Juggernaut in the Marvel Studios film "Deadpool and Wolverine."

Over the years, Aaron has taken the lessons he's learned during his personal fitness journey and turned them into a successful workout program called The Supernatural Lifestyle. The brand includes a number of targeted training programs, supplements, and other merchandise, which TruLife will help promote to its national network of sales channels and retailers .

"There are few people in the world who work as hard as Aaron does to achieve their dreams," says Gould. "We are honored to work alongside him, using our resources and experience to help his offerings stand out and gain all of the attention that this high-quality of a brand deserves."

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com .

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution