Truly a Rising Star in Lucas Oil Off Road

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lucas Oil Off Road Regional Racing Series brought racers to Victorville from all over California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma for the Sept. 21-22 race weekend. The event had an impressive 133 entries and a spectator count of 1,268. Competitors started at 5 years old and went up to 67 years of age.

Truly Adams

One of the participants was So Cal's very own Truly Adams, who at 8 years old won his first AM Ortega J1 Karting Race. The young driver qualified fourth out of a field of 21 drivers and started in the second row for the main event. Adams comes from a long racing lineage. His father Troy Adams is a one-time NASCAR driver and world-renowned driver development coach. Troy trains drivers in multiple racing disciplines which includes karting, off-road, legend cars, rallycross, and NASCAR. His students include Brian and Hailie Deegan, Cole Keatts, and Ricky Gutierrez, to name a few. So, it only seems right that his son follows in his footsteps. Troy said early on "my son will never race" when Truly was still in diapers.

Truly started his racing career at 2 years old on his father's lap at Adams Motorsports Park. The racing facility has been family owned and operated for nearly 60 years, offering go-kart lessons, practice, and racing for motorsport enthusiasts.

"It's amazing to be a part of such a close-knit racing community. The Lucas Oil Off Road regional racing team puts on well-organized races. I feel privileged to watch my son race while also coaching up-and-coming drivers in the sport. It's rewarding to work with drivers who are at the top of their game as well as those, like my son, who are just starting out. We are all excited to see how Truly will develop in the coming years," said Troy Adams, CEO/President of Troy Adams Coaching.

CONTACTS:

Troy Adams

www.troyadamscoaching.com

troy@troyadamscoaching.com

951.237.1138

Lucas Oil Off Road Regional Series: http://lucasoilregional.com/

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

image5.jpg

Related Links

Troy Adams Coaching

SOURCE Truly Adams