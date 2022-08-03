Truly Autonomous AI Voice Ordering for Drive Thru Is Now a Reality

ACRELEC OrderMatic & SYNQ3 Team Up to Deliver a High-Quality, End-To-End AI Solution that Works

SYNQ3's Conversational AI ordering technologies and ACRELEC OrderMatic's intelligent audio system work in tandem to help restaurant operators navigate the new drive-thru landscape amidst labor shortages, rising costs, and strained order-taking environments.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive-thru restaurants nationwide have had to re-evaluate their order-taking strategies since the pandemic hit. With restaurant operators currently navigating harsh new economic realities – staffing issues, ever-rising food costs, and more – the need for convenient and efficient order-taking services has never been greater. To help combat these operational challenges, ACRELEC OrderMatic and SYNQ3 have teamed up to provide enterprise drive-thru brands with advanced AI voice ordering.

This new solution radically enhances the guest experience through fast and accurate automated order processing – which drives operational efficiency and greater profits. Already realizing unprecedented results, with industry-leading rates of real ordering automation, SYNQ3 and ACRELEC OrderMatic are taking the restaurant industry by storm with an end-to-end, automated order-taking solution redefining the guest experience.

Colorado-based tech company SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions provides best-in-class Conversational AI ordering, also known as SYNQ Voice, for thousands of restaurants across the United States. Specifically developed for the restaurant industry, SYNQ Voice conversationally interacts with guests in the drive-thru lane, captures their orders, and submits those orders directly into the restaurant's point-of-sale system. With a proven history of success – already processing millions of live guest interactions each month – SYNQ Voice AI provides unprecedented levels of flexibility and scalability. Featuring a proprietary natural language processing (NLP) stack and conversational management platform, SYNQ3's AI order-taking solution realizes the highest fully Autonomous Automation Rates (AAR) and the best ROI of any voice ordering technology the industry has to offer.

"In working with major enterprise brands over the past five years, no one has achieved the level of success in truly automated drive-thru ordering as the SYNQ3 team," said ACRELEC Innovation and Marketing Director Thibaud Denolle.

Chicago-based digital transformation company, ACRELEC, provides premier hardware, software, and services that help enterprise restaurant brands reimagine the customer experience for the digital age. Featuring OrderMatic, an AI microphone array system that leverages the same technologies powering AI home-smart assistants, ACRELEC OrderMatic provides drive-thru restaurants with unmatched inbound noise and echo cancellation. Leveraging the intelligent microphone and wideband audio technologies, ACRELEC OrderMatic dramatically outpaces the competition, with 92% better performance rates capturing the guest's voice for speech-to-text order processing. Further, their software system is fully integrated with each restaurant's work environment, resulting in a seamless ordering process that helps alleviate the strain of labor burdens for high-volume drive-thru brands.

"At SYNQ3, we processed our first drive-thru interaction 20 years ago. Since then, I have never seen a better drive-thru audio solution optimized for AI ordering than ACRELEC OrderMatic's system," said Steve Bigari, CEO of SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions.

So, how do SYNQ3's and ACRELEC OrderMatic's solutions work together? ACRELEC OrderMatics's proprietary audio processing technology increases the success rates associated with automated drive-thru ordering. Integrated with SYNQ3's Conversational AI, SYNQ Voice dramatically enhances NLP accuracy while simultaneously integrating with each restaurant brand's technology stack and restaurant work environment. The combined solution of SYNQ3 and ACRELEC OrderMatic technologies provide a cost-efficient platform that radically enhances the capabilities of traditional AI order-taking.

By working in tandem, SYNQ3 and ACRELEC OrderMatic provide an accessible, scalable, and future-proof drive-thru solution that achieves the world's highest fully automated drive-thru order completion rates – without human assistance. As a result, their combined technologies simplify restaurant operations and ensure a quick and consistent drive-thru experience. This increases restaurant productivity, profitability, and enhances the overall guest experience.

About ACRELEC

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency, and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, build, and support the world's leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com.

About SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions

SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions is a restaurant technology and innovations company that synchronizes people, process, and technology to enhance ordering, improve guest experiences, and increase restaurant sales and profits. With billions of dollars in restaurant orders processed, SYNQ3 has been helping restaurants increase average check, improve up-sell, enhance order-processing, and provide better customer service both on the phone and on location for several years. SYNQ3 works with more than 30 marquis restaurant brands servicing thousands of locations nationwide. With a passion for innovation, the SYNQ3 team continues to re-imagine the restaurant industry and provide transformational services and technologies for top restaurant brands.

For additional information, please visit SYNQ3's website at www.synq3.com .

