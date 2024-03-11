Truly Grass Fed Showcases Latest Product Innovations at Natural Products Expo West

New Offerings Include Maker's Blend Cheddar Cheese and

Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milks

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, will be showcasing several new product innovations at this year's Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA from March 12-16, 2024.

Visitors to Truly Grass Fed's booth (#1476 located in Hall B – Natural & Specialty Hall) will get to experience the brand's full portfolio of carefully crafted grass-fed butters and cheeses along with new products, including:

Truly Gluten Free Original Oat Milk and Extra Creamy Oat Milk are vegan and plant based, making them Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and Lactose-Free as well as naturally creamy and flavorful. Truly Grass Fed Natural Maker’s Blend Cheddar Cheese combines the classic dairy flavors of creamy, smooth, buttery notes that are typical of an Irish cheddar.

Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk: Recently announced, Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk comes in two varieties, Original Oat Milk and Extra Creamy Oat Milk. These plant-based dairy alternatives are made with 100% gluten free premium Irish oats creating the purest, creamiest flavor.

"We're thrilled to be back for another year at Natural Products Expo West highlighting even more ways for consumers to enjoy Truly Grass Fed products," said Jaclyn Crabbe, Marketing Director for Truly Grass Fed. "Since the brand's inception, Truly Grass Fed has been on a mission to deliver the highest standards of quality and flavor – and our new sustainably produced innovations – Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk and Grass Fed Natural Maker's Blend Cheddar Cheese stay true to that commitment."

Baristas will be on-site at Truly Grass Fed's booth making coffees to-go with Truly Gluten Free Premium Irish Oat Milk, so visitors can try the naturally creamy, pure flavor of the oat milk. Samples of the nutty and smooth Grass Fed Natural Maker's Blend Cheddar Cheese will also be available.

"Expanding into a new category with our new Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk has allowed us to further our commitment to Irish farming and heritage while also providing a delicious dairy-free alternative for shoppers," said Conor O'Donovan, General Manager at Truly Grass Fed. "We're also excited to continue growing our dairy portfolio with the Maker's Blend – an ideal creamy, buttery pairing for full-bodied wines, charcuterie boards or snacking."

Truly Grass Fed is a farmer owned co-operative organization committed to sustainability, regenerative agriculture practices and animal welfare. All products are non-GMO project verified, are free of all growth hormone rBST and antibiotics, and are Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World.

To find Truly Grass Fed products at brand retail locations, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com/store-locator/. For more information about Truly Gluten Free Oat Milk, please visit www.trulyglutenfree.com and to learn more about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com.

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

