Truly Hard Seltzer Announces Opening of Truly LA In Downtown Los Angeles

Truly has always been a pioneer in innovation and Truly LA is no exception. The 8,000 square foot, 350-person indoor/outdoor taproom will be designed to bring Truly to life in a new, dynamic way. Whether visitors are tasting exclusive new flavors from one of the 12 taps, sipping on creative Truly cocktails, enjoying access to limited release merchandise or indulging in the globally-inspired food menu, they should always expect the unexpected when visiting Truly LA.

"Our drinkers are all about exploration and discovery, and we want to give them that in unexpected ways," said Lesya Lysyj, CMO of the Boston Beer Company. "We wanted to do something no one else has done - and that's how Truly LA was born. At its core, our brand is all about bringing people together and forming genuine connections, and Truly LA is a physical representation of that sentiment."

Art and creativity is a theme at Truly LA, with local artist-commissioned murals adorning the exterior and a regular calendar of the space. In addition to spotlighting up-and-coming local talent, Truly will also leverage its existing partnership with Live Nation to bring visitors ongoing cultural entertainment in the form of it's Truly Inspired concert series and comedy shows, which will be livestreamed from the taproom to drinkers around the world. The goal is to push the norm and give guests an experience unlike any other.

Embedded in the heart of the downtown Los Angeles Arts District Truly LA is committed to partnering with like-minded, socially conscious organizations with a strong focus on inclusivity and, upon opening, it will work with partners in the LA community to ensure it's giving back in an impactful, meaningful way.

Truly LA will be located at 213 Alameda Street in Downtown Los Angeles, CA adjacent to the Angel City Brewery. For more information, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 22 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

