Truly Hard Seltzer Launches Extra, A Higher-ABV Option

As the most innovative hard seltzer in market, Truly is one of the first movers in the category to launch a higher ABV option. After its 2020 test launch received overwhelmingly positive drinker feedback, Truly Extra is now officially available nationwide in two flavors, Black Raspberry and Peach Mango. Unlike competitors that are packed with sugar and artificial ingredients, Truly Extra has only 1 gram of sugar and just 220 calories in a 16 oz can.

While Truly is growing faster than any other competitor at 122%[1] , there is an opportunity to take on the convenience store class of trade in a big, meaningful way. With c-store shoppers frequently looking for single serve, higher ABV beverages, Truly Extra gives them all the flavor and refreshment of a traditional hard seltzer at the ABV they want.

"We saw an opportunity for a higher ABV product that had everything drinkers know and love about hard seltzer, without having to compromise on calories and sugar," says Don Lane, VP of Truly Brand. "With this release, we're continuing to show drinkers that we're not only listening, we're delivering. Truly's foundation is built on the belief that no one is just one flavor, which is why we're expanding our portfolio yet again to offer options that suit anyone, any time, any place."

When it comes to expanding its portfolio, Truly is ahead of the curve. In January, Truly announced the first-of-its-kind Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer, which has already grabbed 5.1%[1] share of the category in its first two months, making Truly Iced Tea the number five hard seltzer SKU in market. Continuing the momentum from last year's first-to-market Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer launch in January 2020, Truly Lemonade is holding at nearly 9% share[1] of the entire hard seltzer category, despite brands like Bud Light and Mike's working to play catch-up with copy-cat products.

With two pivotal new product releases already in market this year, Truly is just getting started. Including the release of Truly Extra, Truly now has more than 20 different flavors and styles for drinkers to enjoy.

Truly Extra Hard Seltzer is available nationwide in 16oz single-serve cans of Black Raspberry and Peach Mango, with prices varying by market. For shop locators and purchasing details, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 22 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbeques and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

