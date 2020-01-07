Truly Hard Seltzer Launches Lemonade

Truly's new line is almost too good to be true – almost. Just like the rest of the Truly line up, Truly Lemonade has just 1 gram of sugar and 100 calories but all the flavor you'd expect from a lemonade. Compared to current in-market hard lemonades that carry more than 30 grams of sugar and 220 calories per 12 oz serving, Truly Lemonade has a fraction of the sugar and calories without sacrificing any flavor.

This latest launch comes on the heels of the release of Truly's new optimized recipe to deliver crisper and more refreshing flavors. It was an undertaking that revamped all 13 flavors, proving once more that Truly is the most innovative hard seltzer and is consistently taking feedback from drinkers to meet their tastes.

Though Truly is growing at an unprecedented rate of nearly 200% [1], nearly half of hard seltzer drinkers are looking for a broader range of flavor options [2] without compromising on the low sugar and calories that hard seltzers offer – that's right where Truly Lemonade fits in.

"We took the feedback from drinkers and created Truly Lemonade for those looking for more flavor than traditional hard seltzer yet not willing to compromise on calories, carbs or sugar," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Manager of Product Development at The Boston Beer Company. "It really is the best of both worlds and brings together flavor and refreshment in a way that nothing else in the category does right now. Drinkers will have to taste it to believe it, but we're confident they'll love Truly Lemonade as much as we do."

Truly recently partnered with 12 artists to design one-of-a-kind boxes inspired by each of the revamped Truly flavors. The Truly Flavor Drop x Artist collaboration will continue with Truly Lemonade as the campaign rolls out over February and March.

In addition to Truly Lemonade, millions of drinkers are catching onto Truly through partnerships with the National Hockey League as the Official Hard Seltzer of the NHL, with JetBlue as the first hard seltzer to soar at 35,000 feet and now offered on American Airlines as well. Throughout the NHL season and into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, fans will have access to Truly through a variety of activations and in-stadium initiatives, as well as to new flavors as they roll out, and Truly Wild Berry is currently available for in-flight consumption on all domestic JetBlue and select American Airlines flights.

Truly Lemonade will be available nationwide in January 2020 in a variety 12-pack (Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade) and 16oz and 24oz single-serve cans of Original Lemonade, with prices varying by market. For shop locators and purchasing details, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com

[1] Source: IRI Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv, L13 WE 12/22/19

[2] Source: Hartman Group Health + Wellness in Alcoholic Beverage Study, October 2019

About Truly Hard Seltzer

First released in 2016, category leader Truly Hard Seltzer is a clean, crisp and refreshing hard seltzer with a hint of fruit and just 100 calories, 1g sugar and 5% ALC/VOL. Truly Hard Seltzer is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. It is available in 12 delicious styles and now in four styles of Truly Lemonade. To learn more about Truly Hard Seltzer, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

