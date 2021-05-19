Truly Hard Seltzer Launches No One is Just One Flavor Brand Campaign With Global Pop Icon Dua Lipa

The campaign will debut May 22 with a TV spot on Saturday Night Live . Set to her platinum hit "Physical," viewers will see that Dua Lipa is more than a pop star. Among other things, she's bilingual, a dog mom, and a yoga enthusiast. The spot was produced by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by world-renowned photographer and director David LaChapelle, and brings viewers into a joyous world full of flavor, with rich imagery and animation.

"To me, No One Is Just One Flavor means that we all have many facets," said Dua Lipa. "There are so many different parts of us that make us unique – whether that's speaking different languages, your job, or where you call home. All those tiny little parts, those tiny flavors, make you who you are – and we should celebrate that!"

No One Is Just One Flavor stems from the insight that Truly's drinkers crave flavor and variety in everything they do – from experiences to their beverage choices. "Our drinkers are authentically true to themselves and proud to show off the many flavors that make them who they are," said Truly VP Don Lane. "No One is Just One Flavor is a rallying cry to encourage our fans to keep fearlessly exploring the many distinct sides of themselves, because it's these unique qualities that make life fun, interesting, and joyful."

In addition to TV, No One Is Just One Flavor will be supported by Truly's biggest media investment ever and fully integrated across out-of-home, point-of-sale, digital and social. Drinkers will be invited to show off their own distinctive personalities through Instagram-able outdoor activations in New York City and Los Angeles. Each installation will feature hundreds of fractalized mirrors that will generate thousands of angles and reflections for passersby to interact with and share via social media.

"In this rather polarized day and age, Truly has opted to openly celebrate the many sides of all of us. It's a big, open-armed gesture of acceptance that is really needed right now," said Jeff Goodby, Co-Chairman and Partner of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

The brand's partnership with Dua Lipa stretches far beyond her appearance in the TV spot. She'll be featured in social, digital, and out-of-home, as well as point-of-sale, where Truly drinkers will have a chance to win more than $1 million in concert prizes, including VIP experiences to meet the pop star and attend a performance this Fall. The campaign will also include "Truly Inspired," a 2021 summer content and livestream concert series produced by Live Nation featuring artists hand-picked by Dua.

Earlier this month, Truly announced the release of its biggest, boldest flavor yet, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer. Available in Fruit, Citrus, Tropical and Berry flavors, this new variety pack blends the familiarity of traditional punch seltzerized with explosive fruit flavors for the juiciest, punchiest hard seltzer experience yet. With the addition of Truly Punch, there are now 27 Truly flavors – the most of any hard seltzer in the market – because Truly believes there should be a flavor for everyone and every occasion.

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 27 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond.

