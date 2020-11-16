Truly Hard Seltzer Partners With Wheels Up To Launch 'Truly Together For The Holidays' To Send Essential Workers Home

Starting today, consumers in the U.S. can nominate a deserving essential worker on Twitter using the hashtag #TrulyHomeAgain and through a landing page via Truly's website, where they can share their story for why the nominated essential worker deserves a trip home for the holidays. The selected individuals will receive a domestic roundtrip flight to their destination of choice on a Wheels Up private aircraft, filled with Truly swag and their favorite Truly Hard Seltzer flavors. All entries must be received by November 27 th at 11:59 PM EST.

Since the onset of the pandemic, so many stories have surfaced of nurses contracting COVID-19 and returning to work as soon as they've recovered, teachers working fifteen hour days, and doctors who had plans to retire treating patients instead. After so many months of sacrificing their own health and safety, Truly Hard Seltzer and Wheels Up are gifting deserving recipients with a trip home to spend time with loved ones for the holidays.

"Truly believes in celebrating our drinkers and bringing them joy in big and small ways," said Don Lane, VP of Marketing for Truly Hard Seltzer. "We have been inspired by all of the people who have stepped up this year and are humbled to help bring a few essential workers home for the holidays so they can celebrate and make memories with friends and family."

"We are honored to support our partner Truly to recognize and celebrate the essential workers who have done so much good during these times. These essential workers are the true heroes of the year, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard Wheels Up as they travel to be with loved ones," added Stephanie Chung, Chief Growth Officer at Wheels Up.

This holiday season will be unlike any other; Truly and Wheels Up want to give first responders the gift of traveling home in luxury, comfort and style! To enter the giveaway and nominate an essential workers, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com/togetherfortheholidays and follow along on Twitter.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

First released in 2016, category leader Truly Hard Seltzer is a clean, crisp and refreshing hard seltzer with a hint of fruit and just 100 calories, 1g sugar and 5% ALC/VOL. Truly Hard Seltzer is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. It is available in 12 delicious styles and now in four styles of Truly Lemonade. To learn more about Truly Hard Seltzer, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

Wheels Up does not operate aircraft; U.S. FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers participating in the program, including certain carriers affiliated with Wheels Up through common ownership, exercise full operational control of all flights offered by or arranged through Wheels Up.

SOURCE Truly Hard Seltzer

Related Links

https://www.trulyhardseltzer.com

