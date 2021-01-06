Truly Hard Seltzer Releases Iced Tea

"With each innovation, we're pushing the boundaries of what drinkers expect from hard seltzer," said Casey O'Neill, Senior Product Development Manager at The Boston Beer Company. "We spent eight months testing more than 250 iterations to land on the Truly Iced Tea launching today and can't wait to finally share it with our drinkers."

As the first hard seltzer brewed with real tea, Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer is yet another example of how the brand is setting the gold standard for innovation. Last year, Truly shook things up with the release of Truly Lemonade, which quickly captured the hearts of hard seltzer fans across the country. In a category which saw the release of several hundred new items, Truly Lemonade was the most successful incremental innovation of the year, soaring to nearly 10% share of the entire category.[1]

"As the hard seltzer category continues to explode, we're excited to bring another first-to-market product to our drinkers and fuel their discovery through new flavors," says Lesya Lysyj, CMO of The Boston Beer Company. "Truly believes in inclusivity and that no one is just one flavor, which is why we're once again expanding our portfolio to offer a flavor for everyone. Truly Iced Tea is another testament to the mega-brand we're building and our relentless innovation, and trust us, it will be your cup of tea."

To celebrate the new flavor and a New Year, Truly Iced Tea is launching Try January, a campaign to encourage drinkers to explore new things — and new flavors — like Truly Iced Tea. Any drinker that wants to opt in to Try January can visit a landing page on the Truly website for Truly Iced Tea swag in the form of beanies, sweatshirts, koozies and fanny packs, starting today, January 6. Folks opting for a more Dry January can check back in February to score their swag, or save their items to enjoy on February 1 with a cold Truly Iced Tea.

Truly Iced Tea is available nationwide now in variety 12-packs as well as 16oz and 24oz single-serve cans of Lemon Iced Tea, prices varying by market. For shop locators and purchasing details, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

[1] IRI Total US Multi Outlet + Conv, L13 Weeks Ending 12/27/20

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 12 delicious original flavors, plus four flavors of Truly Lemonade and now four flavors of Truly Iced Tea. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbeques and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com.

SOURCE Truly Hard Seltzer

Related Links

https://www.trulyhardseltzer.com

