TRULY INTRODUCES NEW MARGARITA-INSPIRED FLAVORS

Truly Margarita-inspired styles offer drinkers an exciting new take on the classic cocktail that is known and loved. These margarita-inspired flavors deliver a crisp, refreshing hard seltzer taste with the bold, zesty flavors of a margarita. Each flavor is made with real ingredients including lime juice concentrate, agave nectar and sea salt, and is 5.3% ABV, 110 calories, 1g sugar and gluten free.

"With the Truly Margarita styles, we wanted to marry everything drinkers love about hard seltzer with the flavors of a classic margarita," said Casey O'Neill, Director of Product Development at the Boston Beer Company. "The margarita is such a beloved, iconic cocktail and we're excited to bring it to life in a fun, new way."

The margarita is so beloved, in fact, that it's the number one cocktail featured on menus[1] in bars and restaurants across the country. And in just eight months, the Truly product development team tested more than 100 recipes to find the best of both the hard seltzer and margarita worlds, giving drinkers a new way to enjoy refreshing margarita-inspired flavors while imbibing at their favorite establishment or hanging out with friends.

The Margarita Style Mix Pack is the latest to join the Truly family of innovative hard seltzers, which now offers drinkers more than 32 flavors. It will be available nationwide beginning now and is line-priced with the rest of the Truly 12pks. For more information, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

[1] Datassential Menu Trends 2020

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 31 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, two flavors of Truly Extra and now four flavors of Truly Margarita. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

