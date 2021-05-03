Truly Packs A Punch With Latest Release: Punch Hard Seltzer

Available nationwide starting May 10, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer features four new flavors: Tropical, Fruit, Citrus, and Berry. The new line can be found in bright, colorful red packaging that's representative of the bold, full flavors inside the cans. And with such explosive flavor, drinkers will find it hard to believe that each style has only 1 gram of sugar, 100 calories and 5% ALC/VOL, just like the rest of the Truly lineup.

Truly Punch follows on the heels of last year's number one entry into hard seltzer, Truly Lemonade, which is five times the size of the number two hard seltzer lemonade and currently this year's number one hard seltzer innovation, Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer with a 4.6 share in hard seltzer over the latest 13 weeks. As a brand dedicated to drinker satisfaction, Truly Punch went through rigorous testing with consumers nationwide.

"We continue to keep our drinkers top-of-mind with each innovation we bring to market, creating refreshing and unique hard seltzer options that our drinkers have come to expect, but with less sugar and more fruit flavor," said Casey O'Neill, Director of Product Development at The Boston Beer Company. "After testing roughly 200 recipes with nearly 2,000 drinkers, Truly is proud to welcome the four new Truly Punch flavors into the fold."

VP of Truly Brand Don Lane says the goal is to reward loyal drinkers and bring new drinkers into Truly. "Truly Punch opens the door to a whole new category of drinkers because of its approachable, bold-yet-familiar flavor," says Lane. "Truly Punch is our biggest flavor yet and arrives just in time make this highly anticipated summer even better."

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes No One is Just One Flavor,, which is why it is available in 27 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

SOURCE Truly Hard Seltzer