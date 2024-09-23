Truma Brings Gasoline Option to Combi Offerings in North America

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truma North America is once again reinvigorating RV comfort systems with the Truma Combi G. This is the Germany-based company's first gasoline-powered system for North America. It is a single-fuel alternative to the propane-powered Truma Combi, the original two-in-one furnace and water heater.

"Many RV manufacturers we partner with are moving towards fully electric RVs. Removing propane from the equation is a step in that direction," said Truma North America Head of Business Development, Nick Dunning. "Combi G will allow our Class B and Class C customers to heat the living space and water using the same gasoline that fuels their chassis, eliminating the need for that second fuel source and simplifying the RV experience.

Truma Combi G comfort and comfort plus models will be available for OEM installation this fall and are compatible with Dodge and Ford chassis. The Combi G offers the same compact footprint as its propane counterparts. This allows interested RV manufacturers to easily switch from the propane Combi their customers have come to love and expect to the single-fuel alternative.

"There hasn't been a night where we haven't run the furnace. We would have had to fill our propane tank several times over by now," said Combi G field tester George Larson. "The thought of not having to search for a decent source of propane takes away one of the 'micro' stresses that one experiences living on the road."

Another upgrade to the Truma Combi G is the built-in high-altitude kit for automatic altitude adjustment. This allows the system to perform at high elevations without additional parts or preparation, giving RV owners the flexibility to be more spontaneous with their travel.

The Combi G isn't Truma's first single-fuel offering, with the diesel-powered Combi D comfort plus first entering the North American market in 2021.

About Truma: Since 2013, Truma North America has provided premium solutions for outdoor living in the United States and Canada from their headquarters in Elkhart, Indiana. The German-founded RV supplier has 75 years of experience providing world-class comfort systems like instant water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and portable refrigerators/freezers to the global recreation market. Backed by German engineering and a passion for the outdoors, Truma is committed to making your next adventure "Simply Better" with innovative technology, exemplary service, and a customer-first philosophy.

For more information about Truma and its products, visit www.truma.com/us or email [email protected].

