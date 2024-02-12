Truma North America CEO Accepts Global Role with Truma Gerätetechnik GmbH & Co.KG

Hundsberger to continue role with Truma North America

ELKHART, Ind., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truma North America President and CEO Gerhard Hundsberger is taking on a second role within the Truma global organization: Director of Sales and Markets Overseas for Truma Gerätetechnik GmbH & Co.KG.

This new position was created as part of a strategic plan to further internationalize the organization. Hundsberger will be responsible for overseeing the development and growth of Truma's interests in the Asia-Pacific region as well as North America. Eduard Schrall of Germany will be his European counterpart as the Director of Sales and European Markets.

"We own the market share in Europe, and over the last decade, we have been incredibly successful in growing the North American market. In that time, we have also established a location in China as well as a joint venture partnership in Australia. I will be focusing on identifying opportunities for growth in those regions," said Hundsberger.

Hundsberger will still be based in Elkhart, Indiana as a member of the Truma North America executive team and looks forward to continuing to expand system offerings in the US and Canada in 2024.

About Truma: Since 2013, Truma North America has provided premium solutions for outdoor living in the United States and Canada from their headquarters in Elkhart, Indiana. The German-founded RV supplier has 75 years of experience providing world-class comfort systems like instant water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and portable refrigerators/freezers to the global recreation market. Backed by German engineering and a passion for the outdoors, Truma is committed to making your next adventure "Simply Better" with innovative technology, exemplary service, and a customer-first philosophy.

For more information about Truma and its products, visit www.truma.com/us

SOURCE Truma North America