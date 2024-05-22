Truman Center Announces TruCon2024: Elevating Discourse on National Security

Join TruCon on May 31, 2024, for a compelling day of programming

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Truman Center proudly presents TruCon2024, its annual flagship event, bringing together thought leaders from government, civil society, higher education, and the private sector to address America's most pressing national security issues. TruCon2024 programming on Friday, May 31, 2024, is free and open to the public to live-stream by registering here .

"TruCon2024 is more than just a conference; it's a platform for fostering innovative solutions to the complex national security challenges we face today," said Tripp Adams, Interim President and CEO of the Truman Center. "We are excited to bring together such a diverse and knowledgeable group of leaders to advance the conversation on shaping America's national security."

This year's panels include:

Future Forces: Building a Diversity of Competitive Tech Talent for Defense

This panel will discuss strategies to identify, inspire, upskill, and onboard technological talent from diverse communities nationwide, which is crucial for maintaining America's technological edge. The panel features Dr. Stacey Dixon, Maynard Holliday, Dr. Darryll Pines, and Dr. Jaret C. Riddick, and is moderated by Brandi Vincent.

War Game: 6 Hours to Save Democracy

Can a coup happen in the United States? This panel will draw insights from the documentary film "War Game," featuring unscripted role-play exercises by bipartisan national security leaders. The discussion will highlight key lessons and underscore the collective responsibility to defend democracy against extremism and hyper-polarization. The panel features Governor Steve Bullock, Senator Doug Jones, Chris Jones, and Major General (Ret.) Linda Singh, and is moderated by Janessa Goldbeck.

Immigration as a National Security Imperative

What if we look at immigration policy through a different lens? This panel will explore the intersection of immigration policy and national security, challenging prevailing narratives and advocating for policies that enhance economic growth, strategic competition, human rights, and foreign policy. The panel features Andrea Flores, Louis Caldera, Amb. (Ret.) Cynthia Courville, and Dr. Manuel Orozco, and is moderated by Camille Mackler.

A Values-Based Tech Policy?

This panel will examine how a values-based approach to managing technology can shape the trajectory of democracy and human rights in an increasingly interconnected world. The panel features Sidney Olinyk, Camille Stewart Gloster and Rose Jackson.

"TruCon2024 is a testament to Truman's commitment to informed discourse and actionable solutions," said Jon Temin, Vice President of Programs and Policy at the Truman Center. "By bringing together experts who combine firsthand experience and well-researched insights, we aim to shape a more secure and inclusive national security agenda."

TruCon will also feature a fireside chat with Dr. Colin Kahl, former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, moderated by Dr. Katherine Pratt, which will reflect on Dr. Kahl's recent service at the Department of Defense during a time of global upheaval.

During the conference, the Truman Center will present the Award for Exceptional Moral Courage in Public Service to Representative Justin J. Pearson and Representative Justin Jones from Tennessee. The Award, which honors individuals whose unwavering commitment to integrity and values propels them to champion what is just and right, even in the face of adversity, will be presented by the most recent recipient, Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD). Other notable past honorees include Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.), Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"Representative Pearson and Representative Jones's unwavering commitment to morality and values embodies the spirit of the Truman Center's mission. Their advocacy for gun control reform, despite personal risk and political condemnation, underscores their dedication to the safety and well-being of their constituents," said Tripp Adams, Interim President and CEO of the Truman Center.

About Truman Center:

The Truman Center is a nonpartisan organization committed to advancing principled solutions to complex national security challenges. Leveraging a diverse network of experts, policymakers, and stakeholders, we strive to redefine national security by promoting inclusive dialogue, innovative solutions, and principled leadership. Through our programs, advocacy, and engagement nationwide, we ensure that a broad spectrum of voices inform national security policies.

