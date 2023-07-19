Truman Vereen, Administrator for Principle LTC Awarded Prestigious Future Leader Award from Aging Media

KINSTON, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truman Vereen, passionate healthcare administrator from Principle LTC, has been honored with the prestigious Skilled Nursing Future Leaders Award by Skilled Nursing News from Aging Media. This esteemed accolade celebrates Truman's exceptional achievements in the skilled nursing industry and his deep commitment to enhancing the lives of residents and staff members while promoting diversity and inclusion. Hailing from Chadbourn, North Carolina, Truman draws inspiration from his humble beginnings in a military family. Guided by his mother, a homemaker and healthcare hero, and supported by his grandmother, Truman embarked on a career dedicated to making a positive impact in healthcare.

Truman, who serves as the Administrator at Barbour Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Smithfield, North Carolina, a Principle LTC facility, leads a diverse committed team while fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. With a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree from East Carolina University, Truman has emerged as a change-agent, grounded in his personal philosophy of purposeful living, Truman firmly believes in the potential for everyone to positively influence others.

Lynn M. Hood, CEO of Principle LTC, commended Truman's exceptional leadership, stating, "Truman exemplifies the privilege of leadership by positively influencing the careers and lives of those around him. His commitment to diversity and inclusion is truly inspiring."

Truman also serves as a board member with the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators, actively contributing to shaping the future of healthcare in the state. The Skilled Nursing Future Leaders Awards, presented annually, honor individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership and make significant contributions to the field under the age of forty. For more information about Truman Vereen and the exceptional care provided at Barbour Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, please visit Barbourcourt.com.

About Principle LTC -- Principle LTC is a leading provider of skilled nursing facility management services, committed to delivering exceptional care to residents and supporting the professional growth of its team members. With a focus on operational excellence, Principle LTC strives to enhance the quality of life for seniors in long-term care facilities located North Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia across forty-five facilities with approved certificates of need (CON's) for construction of four additional facilities in North Carolina. The company also provides hospice services in North Carolina through its subsidiary, Cardinal Hospice Care.

SOURCE Principle LTC