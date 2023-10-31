TruMark Financial® Credit Union Announces Expansion of Business Banking Team

TruMark Financial strengthens its position in commercial banking with the addition of a team of eight seasoned business banking professionals

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruMark Financial® Credit Union, a leading financial institution in Southeastern Pennsylvania, announces the expansion of their business banking and commercial lending division.

The move follows TruMark Financial's strategic objective to strengthen its position in the commercial sector. The eight new team members bring a depth of industry knowledge and a proven track record of delivering sustainable growth.

This new, expanded business banking franchise positions TruMark Financial to capitalize on new market opportunities as well as better serve existing business members through greater strength and scale, new perspective, and expanded product offerings. Local businesses are the cornerstone to our communities' ability to prosper, and this new combined team will have the capital and the position to support the banking needs of small and medium-sized businesses throughout the Philadelphia area.

The new team consists of the following business banking leaders, eager to bring their passion and their grit for local business growth to TruMark Financial. The team officially joined the Credit Union on October 30th, 2023.

Daniel Krewson, Director of Commercial Loan Origination





Derek Warden, Director of Loan Policy and Administration





Edward Hepworth, Commercial Loan Officer





Brian Fox, Commercial Loan Officer





Ashley Fisher (Fox), Credit Administration Manager





G. Trupert Ortlieb, Commercial Lending Portfolio Analyst





Jack Eckhardt, Director of Government Banking





Jason Mukai, Senior Business Relationship Manager

Kelly Botti, TruMark Financial CEO and President said, "For TruMark Financial, expanding our business banking and commercial lending division it's not just a business strategy; it's a commitment to the growth and prosperity of our local businesses. We've always been a champion of our communities and this, combined with our history of financial stability, positions us to be the answer the Philly business community is searching for."

Steve Olson, Chief Lending Officer at TruMark Financial commented, "We recognize the importance of providing innovative, technologically advanced solutions that empower our local businesses to thrive. That's why I'm excited to welcome Dan Krewson, a proven local business banking leader, and his team to TruMark Financial. The team's specialized knowledge and experience will complement our existing business banking and commercial lending teams, further solidifying our position as a trusted financial partner for all Philly businesses."

ABOUT TRUMARK FINANCIAL® CREDIT UNION

TruMark Financial is one of the strongest, most progressive credit unions in the nation, offering a full range of banking, investing, and insurance services to more than 140,000 members in Southeastern PA. Founded in 1939, TruMark Financial is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA., and has approximately $3.06 billion in assets through its 24 branches, Call Center, and a suite of innovative online and mobile banking services. To learn more about TruMark Financial, visit www.trumarkonline.org or call 1-877-TRUMARK.

