Trumark Homes Hosts Grand Opening For Model Homes At Centerhouse Community In Ontario, California

Comprised of 114 flats and two-story townhomes, Centerhouse offers two- to four-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 1,430 square feet to 1,946 square feet and is designed in three-plex and six-plex style buildings. Featuring a contemporary craftsman architectural style, each home is designed with two-car garages and rear yards or large private balconies.

"We are excited to debut our model homes at Centerhouse and officially invite the community to see and experience the possibilities that await in this distinct Trumark community," said Richard Douglass, Southern California Division President at Trumark Homes. "Sales have been tracking positively and it's clear at this point that the demand for homes at approachable price points in Ontario is very strong."

Centerhouse also features community amenities, including a resident-only pool and a walking paseo that stretches through the middle of the community.

Trumark Homes is offering homebuyers at Centerhouse, through their preferred lenders, creative financing programs that provide up to five percent grants/gifts for down payment assistance on conventional and FHA loans.

Sales are underway, first closings will take place in July 2018 and construction is slated for completion in December 2019. Centerhouse is located at 2351 S. Fern Avenue in Ontario, CA 91762.

About Trumark Homes

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, Trumark Homes is a visionary, next generation homebuilder with a robust portfolio of new home neighborhoods spanning the state of California. Emphasizing distinction and innovation in every home, Trumark Homes focuses on core infill developments in locations that exhibit strong job growth and provide access to major job centers. The nationally award-winning homebuilder is part of the Trumark Group of Companies, a diversified real estate development and building firm that also includes: Trumark Communities, a residential land development platform; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.TrumarkHomes.com.

