Trumark Homes Launches the LiveTru® App to Elevate and Enhance Homebuyer Experience

Homebuilder develops app to support buyer experience from contract through lifetime ownership

Custom platform has launched companywide for new homebuyers

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumark Homes, the award-winning Western U.S. homebuilder, announced today that it has launched the LiveTru App, a Silicon Valley-grade custom app for new homebuyers. The platform streamlines the homebuyer process from contract to closing and beyond, allowing homeowners to own and operate their new homes, while enhancing productivity for the company and its partners.

"Our homebuyers are at the heart of everything we do, and by creating the LiveTru app we are demonstrating this commitment in a truly unique and tangible way," said Gregg Nelson, Principal and Co-Founder of Trumark Companies. "This tool helps to transform what can be a fragmented homebuying journey, with hundreds of touchpoints, into a simplified, transparent and gratifying experience for the homebuyers and our entire team."

The LiveTru App provides homebuyers with a seamless digital experience for purchasing, owning, and operating their new home. The customized, secure platform is designed to enhance transparency and enable users to track construction progress in real time, complete important action items, and receive timely updates at every stage of the process. Homebuyers can conveniently access essential documents, view photos and videos of their home's development, and explore detailed information about materials and finishes, from appliances to paint colors and more, throughout the entire life of their home.

"As we have rolled out the app companywide, excitement has grown and it has been incredibly well-received by both our homebuyers and all internal stakeholders," said Michael Maples, Principal and Co-Founder of Trumark Companies. "Trust and support are hallmarks of the homebuying process, and the LiveTru app creates increased access and transparency between our team and the homebuyers as we guide them through their entire journey."

The app has a wide range of features designed to enhance the homebuying and ownership journey. Key features include:

Construction Updates keep owners informed and engaged about the progress of their home.

Action Items provide reminders about important deadlines such as conditional loan approval, design center appointments, frame walks and homeowner orientation.

Messaging enables effortless communication with the Trumark Homes team, including photo and video updates on construction progress, keeping everything in one centralized location for easy access and reference to past conversations.

Document Center provides buyers with a secure hub for all home-related documents, ensuring important information is easily accessible and never misplaced.

Utilities puts utility providers at the fingertips of homebuyers, making the process of setting up services like electricity, internet, and HOA registration even easier.

Home Details offers quick access to the products in their home, from paint colors to appliance models and SKU numbers.

Owner Network allows the team to remain engaged with past buyers and support future move-up or move-down needs.

"The app makes construction stage updates much easier, quicker, and most importantly, more consistent," said Ellen Giagiari, Community Sales Manager of Trumark Homes. "By copying the construction and escrow teams on all buyer communications, the app ensures real-time transparency."

Teams who are trained and utilizing the app for client communication and coordination include sales, escrow, construction, design, and customer care. As adoption and use grows, it is anticipated additional elements will be integrated and more users added to support the customer experience.

"LiveTru is an innovative step forward in how we care for our homebuyers and improve satisfaction throughout their journey, reinforcing our status as a modern homebuilder with modern technology," said Linnea Chapman, Corporate Vice President of Marketing at Trumark Homes.

Trumark Homes is actively selling homes throughout California and Colorado, with the LiveTru app now available to new homebuyers in all new communities.

To learn more about the LiveTru app, visit https://mylivetru.trumarkhomes.com .

To learn more about Trumark Homes and its new home communities, visit https://trumarkhomes.com .

About Trumark Homes

With 36 years of trusted experience and recognition as 2019 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer and 2018 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder, the Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate developer and builder that includes: Trumark Communities, a master-planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next-generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. In 2020, Trumark Homes entered into an agreement with Japan-based Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., who acquired a majority interest in Trumark, providing resources for accelerating the growth of the company. In 2023, co-founders Michael Maples and Gregg Nelson were inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation's Hall of Fame, a recognition bestowed upon homebuilding professionals who have exemplified the Foundation's mission of forging a bright future for the next generation of homebuilders. https://trumarkhomes.com

