Trumark Homes Opens Colorado Division As Part Of Strategic Expansion

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumark Companies announced today the opening of a new Trumark Homes division in Colorado, the company's first office outside California as part of its major long-term strategic expansion strategy.

"Colorado is a very important part of our future community building plans," said Gregg Nelson, co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer of Trumark Companies. "Several key factors – a strong job market, unique quality of life, high desirability and value for homebuyers, among others – make Colorado the perfect market to establish our first division outside of California."

"This expansion marks a new era of growth for Trumark Homes," Nelson said.

Veteran homebuilding executive Scott Davis will lead the new Trumark Homes Denver-based team as Division President. Davis served for more than a decade as Division President for D.R. Horton in Colorado and brings over 30 years of operational and executive homebuilding experience to Trumark Homes.

"I'm honored to join one of the region's most trusted and respected homebuilders and lead our division as we expand and introduce Trumark Homes to the Colorado market," Davis said. "The forecast for continued job growth, improved consumer and business confidence and increased hiring create the need for new, best-in-class, housing."

Davis added: "Trumark has put together a very talented and nimble team of outstanding home design and homebuilding experts who will bring exciting creativity and expanded move-up opportunities to homes and homebuyers on the Front Range. We offer a level of home personalization unique to the Colorado market, while keeping our price points at levels that move-up buyers can afford."

In addition to Davis, the company announced that Rob Wilson, Tyler Steinke, Holly Robinson and Chad Rodriguez have joined Trumark Homes as part of the launch team in Colorado.

Wilson, who will serve as Director of Construction, is a Colorado native and accomplished construction manager with more than 20 years of homebuilding experience. Steinke joins Trumark as Director of Operations after having served with Infinity Homes as Vice President of Sales Operations and Product Development. Robinson has worked with marketing and sales teams at D.R. Horton, Century Communities and Oakwood Homes and joins Trumark Homes as Marketing Manager. Rodriguez joins Trumark Homes as Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development, bringing nearly three decades of experience in acquisitions, planning, development and construction.

"I'm proud of the high-quality team and industry partners we've assembled and look forward to serving the homebuying community across the Front Range," Davis said. "Our team brings more than 75 years of homebuilding experience, including 40 years of experience in the Front Range market."

Davis noted that the value Trumark places on its relationships within the homebuilding industry will enable the company to partner with Colorado landowners and entitlement entrepreneurs to create new opportunities to design and build beautiful communities of needed new housing in the Denver market.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2020 Colorado experienced the 6th largest population increase by percentage and the 9th largest total population increase of any state in the country – a trend that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Colorado's economy as the second best in the nation – earning high marks for employment, a favorable business environment and continued robust economic growth.

For more information about Trumark Homes, visit www.trumarkhomes.com.

About Trumark Companies

With more than 30 years of trusted experience and recognition as 2019 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer and 2018 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder, the Trumark Companies is a diversified real estate development and builder that includes: Trumark Communities, a master-planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next-generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. In 2020, Trumark Homes entered into an agreement with Japan-based Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., who acquired a majority interest in Trumark, providing resources for accelerating the growth of the company. www.trumarkco.com.

