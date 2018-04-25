Trumark Honored With Eight Awards At Bay Area Building Industry Association's "Excellence in Home Building" Awards

"The Excellence in Home Building Awards is a gathering of the most respected and innovative Bay Area homebuilders in the industry, and we are honored to have been recognized among them by such a prestigious organization," said Gregg Nelson, co-founder and principal of Trumark Companies. "We are thankful to our entire Trumark team and everyone involved in bringing our communities to life for their hard work and dedication that contributed to this incredible achievement."

Honoring the best in the production of quality homes, the "Excellence in Home Building" Awards celebrate Northern California's most distinguished builders and developers. The awards gala, held on Friday, April 20 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco, drew a sold-out crowd of esteemed industry professionals.

Trumark was awarded top honors in the following categories:

Community of the Year – Attached – Perch – Trumark Homes

Community of the Year – Detached – Glass Bay – Trumark Homes

Marketing Director of the Year – Christina Ball

Best Community Logo – Knox – Trumark Urban

– Best Landscape Design – Knox – Trumark Urban

– Best Architectural Design of an Attached Home Under 2,000 SF – Perch, Plan 3 – Trumark Homes

Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Model Priced Under $750,000 – Perch, Plan 1 – Trumark Homes

– Best Community Website – Glass Bay – Trumark Homes

Trumark was a finalist in the following categories:

Best Community Logo – Glass Bay – Trumark Homes

Best Overall Advertising Campaign – Perch – Trumark Homes

Best Community Signage – Perch – Trumark Homes

Best Digital Campaign – Knox – Trumark Urban

Best Social Media – Knox – Trumark Urban

Best Sales or Leasing Office – Glass Bay – Trumark Homes

Best Outdoor Living Space – Knox – Trumark Urban

Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Model Priced Over $750,000 – Perch, Plan 2 – Trumark Homes

– Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home Under 2,500 SF – Seagrass at Glass Bay, Plan 2 – Trumark Homes

Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home Under 2,500 SF – Boardwalk at Glass Bay, Plan 3 – Trumark Homes

Best Architectural Design of a Detached Home 2,500 SF to 3,500 SF – Saltcreek at Glass Bay, Plan 2 – Trumark Homes

Best Architectural Design of an Attached Home Under 2,000 SF – Perch, Plan 3 – Trumark Homes

Best Multi-Family Community Design – Knox – Trumark Urban

– Best Architectural Series (collection of plans) – Glass Bay – Trumark Homes

Community of the Year – Attached – Knox – Trumark Urban

Sales Team of the Year – Glass Bay ( Teri Leffel , Michael Thomas & Justus Yeung )

Now in its 41st year, the Excellence in Home Building Awards pay tribute to the support of an adequate supply of quality homes across all income levels. Members of the BIA are home builders, trade contractors, suppliers and residential development industry professionals. The Bay Area chapter represents 14 counties within Northern California and encourages all people who provide services within the residential building industry to join.

About Trumark Group of Companies

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, The Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate development and building firm that includes: Trumark Communities, a master planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. www.trumarkco.com

