TruMed® Systems, Inc. Announces Alliance With Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC) to Provide Special Pricing for Value-Add Vaccine and Inventory Management Solutions for Community Health Centers of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OACHC and TruMed Systems, the makers of the AccuVax® Vaccine Management System and the AccuShelf™ Inventory Management System, announce agreement to provide vaccine and inventory management solution at discounted member pricing to all of Ohio Community Health Centers. This agreement offers Ohio Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) access to TruMed's solutions, allowing them to safeguard vaccines, eliminate waste and loss, free staff time, and maximize patient safety.

Every Ohio Community Health Center now has access to the emerging standard in vaccine management with AccuVax

"OACHC is pleased to partner with TruMed Systems and their offerings of AccuVax and AccuShelf," said Randy Runyon, President and CEO of OACHC. "These offerings align with our support of the entire Community Health Center operations and enhance high-quality health care services by protecting patient safety and institutionalizing comprehensive inventory safeguards. Every Ohio Community Health Center now has access to the emerging standard in vaccine management with AccuVax, and the latest in inventory management with AccuShelf."

Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC) assists their members in gaining access to discounted prices on value-added products and services including AccuVax and AccuShelf for vaccine storage and inventory management. Vaccines represent one of the largest financial investments in a medical practice. Safeguarding this investment is paramount to a medical practices' success in providing exceptional patient care. Through this alliance, TruMed Systems serves as a strategic business partner with Ohio Association of Community Health Centers (OACHC), who proactively acts on behalf of their members to create value and access to discounted benefits.

Contact [email protected] or OACHC today to learn more or schedule a demo.

About OACHC | www.ohiochc.org

OACHC is a not-for-profit membership association representing Ohio's Federally Qualified Health Centers. OACHC's Mission is to ensure access to high-quality affordable health care for all Ohioans through the growth and development of Ohio's Community Health Centers. OACHC represents Ohio's 56 Community Health Centers at 400+ locations, including multiple mobile units, in 71 of Ohio's 88 counties. Contact: Julie DiRossie, [email protected]

About TruMed Systems: TruMed is the fastest-growing vaccine storage and handling company providing inventory management solutions to individual clinics, major health systems, and public healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. AccuVax is the only vaccine storage and management system that automates vaccine control and integrity, minimizes risks of incorrect vaccine delivery, and optimizes office workflow so that providers can focus on Top of License care. AccuShelf is the newest inventory management system that expands TruMed's inventory management tools to all medications in the healthcare setting. All products by TruMed includes hardware, software, online reports, software updates, training, optional EHR integrations, 24/7 support and maintenance, and industry-leading security. Learn more AccuVax.com, 844-878-6331, or [email protected]. Contact: Jesper Jensen, CEO, 844-878-6331, [email protected]

Related Images

accuvax-partners-with-oachc-in-ohio.jpg

AccuVax partners with OACHC in Ohio

Every Ohio Community Health Center now has access to the emerging standard in vaccine management with AccuVax

oachc.png

OACHC

OACHC is pleased to partner with TruMed Systems and their offerings of AccuVax and AccuShelf

Related Links

About TruMed

About OACHC

SOURCE TruMed