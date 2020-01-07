truMedic to Reinvent Massage Therapy Tech Industry at CES 2020

KINGS PARK, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based massage and pain relief technology company, truMedic, which earned critical acclaim for its InstaShiatsu+ line of personal massagers, today announces its launch of a range of disruptive new designs at CES. From percussive therapy to redesigned personal massagers, the patent pending line defines a disruptive new standard for possibility in pain relief and recovery creating a new "world beyond relief." Following the recent announcement of the truMedic MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager selection as one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019 – the brand's second year in a row being among the esteemed brands selected to the list, truMedic has reimagined the personal massage products category. As seen on "Tamron Hall," "The View," "Good Morning America," "The Doctors," People Magazine and more, the brand is at the forefront of the attention in the pain relief category.

New truMedic products showcased at CES will include:

The MagicHands™ truShiatsu™ Neck and Back Massager + Heat (available now on Amazon, truMedic.com and at other national retailers, $299.95 ) is an advanced, high-performance multiuse personal massager that features a patent-pending mechanism and design. It delivers a powerful massage that is so lifelike, users will believe it is coming from a set of real human hands, recreating the touch of a professional masseuse. With deep-kneading massage nodes that act like a human "thumb," MagicHands™ delivers an effective truShiatsu™ massage. It penetrates sore muscles and is a perfect pre-workout warmup. The benefits of MagicHands™ can be enjoyed by everyone, whether at home or on the go. Celebrities like Oprah, the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber , Lily Aldridge , Joan Smalls , Winnie Harlow and more have already sung the massager praises. When selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in December 2019 , she noted that "it's "guaranteed to make you think a masseuse has moved in."

"We're pioneering the category of 'Intelligent Wellness,' and in doing so, truMedic is creating a world beyond relief," said truMedic CEO Russell Izzo. "With our newest innovations, consumers will experience amazing new designs with cutting edge form and functionality that deliver ultimate relaxation and recovery in the comfort of their homes and on-the-go. We spent years delighting customers with our quality and commitment to this category and we are excited to be leading its evolution into the next decade."

The company will exhibit all of its products at CES Booth LVCC South #20157. Their extensive range of massage products will be on display and available for personal demonstrations from Tuesday through Friday, January 7-10, 2020. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to experience all of the pain relief and relaxation truMedic products offer.

In addition to the truMedic website: www.trumedic.com , the company's full line of pain and stress relieving devices can be found on sites such as Amazon , Walmart , Overstock and Costco, QVC.com, Macy.com among others. Select products are also available in select Costco stores across the U.S. and Canada.

About truMedic

At truMedic, we are dedicated to providing safe and effective products for pain management and stress relief. We provide products that deliver the holistic benefits of massage therapy, electrotherapy, and similar treatments and help our customers avoid reliance on addictive pain killers. Our products are available for purchase in retailers, select wholesalers and directly to consumers throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit our official website: http://www.trumedic.com.

