Trumer Pils Wins Gold Medal At The Australian International Beer Awards Competition

"Following last year's Gold Medal win at the 2018 Australian International Beer Awards, we are truly humbled to receive another Gold Medal marking three consecutive years and six total Gold Medals for Trumer Pils. Pilsner beers represent the high art of brewing and are more difficult to make than any other style, so it's really great to see Trumer Pils recognized as a leader in the category," said Lars Larson, Brewmaster at the Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, California.

Trumer is an independent, private brewery with a passion for hand-crafted, quality beers. Established in 2004 in Berkeley, California the Trumer Brewery is a sister brewery to the 400 hundred-year-old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Marrying the heritage and tradition of European brewing with the energy and passion of American craft brewing, this hand-crafted pilsner remains true to the original 400-year-old recipe and style. It is brewed to the standards of the traditional German purity law - the Rheinheitsgebot, meaning Trumer Pils is crafted with only four pure ingredients: water, malt, yeast and hops.

To brew its award-winning and perfectly balanced pilsner, the Trumer Brewery combines water from Northern California and the finest barley malt created and sourced from growers in Germany's best climate regions. The Trumer Brewery also utilizes a proprietary pilsner yeast strain with aurora hops for bittering and noble hops for aroma.

Brewed slowly and often, Trumer Pils takes a no-compromise approach and pays intense attention to detail in order to deliver a local, hand-crafted German-style Pilsner with extraordinary taste, to discerning drinkers in the US. Characterized by a distinct hop aroma, brisk carbonation and light body, Trumer Pils is sessionable and refreshing, pairing well with any food.

Located at 1404 4th Street in Berkeley, California, the Trumer Brewery is open Monday through Friday and offers free tours daily. Please visit http://www.trumer-international.com/ or follow along at @trumerpilsusa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for information, availability, and product details.

Trumer Pils

The Trumer Brewery was established in 2004 in Berkeley, California and is a sister brewery to the centuries-old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Brewing in Berkeley allows beer drinkers in the United States to enjoy Trumer the way it was meant to be: fresh. Trumer Pils' quality has been recognized and awarded thirteen Gold Medal wins at the most prestigious international beer competitions and has made Trumer the most awarded craft pilsner in the world.

