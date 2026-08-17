Trumid and DirectBooks Announce Collaboration

Adding DirectBooks' Global Primary Issuance Workflows on Trumid

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced a connectivity partnership with DirectBooks®, the capital markets platform focused on optimizing global financing markets.

Through the planned integration, shared clients will be able to access DirectBooks' primary issuance information directly within the Trumid application, providing greater flexibility and workflow efficiency. In addition to timely and centralized access to deal information, the interface will also enable clients to submit indications of interest and receive allocation messages, further streamlining new issue workflows.

Clients can move seamlessly from new issue discovery to evaluating liquidity and executing across Trumid's protocols Post this

Christopher Rodriguez, Chief Client Officer at DirectBooks, said:

"We're pleased to welcome Trumid as our newest connectivity partner. We're committed to making primary market workflows more efficient by meeting clients where they are and providing seamless access through the platforms and workflows they use every day. This new relationship reflects our client-focused approach."

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales at Trumid, said:

"We're excited to collaborate with DirectBooks to deliver a more connected experience for our shared clients. By bringing DirectBooks' primary issuance workflows directly into Trumid, we're extending the workflow from issuance into the secondary market, where clients monitor and trade new issues every day.

Clients can move seamlessly from new issue discovery to evaluating liquidity and executing across Trumid's trading protocols within a single application. With Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™), they can also automate secondary market trading of newly issued securities while leveraging the pricing intelligence, network liquidity, and execution capabilities available across Trumid."

Over 1,500 clients have traded newly issued securities on Trumid year-to-date, with the platform handling around 45% of newly issued secondary market activity across its protocols during the first two days after issuance.

Trumid Full Self Trading (FST) is the firm's first fully automated cross-protocol execution capability for fixed income trading. In Q2 2026, one in three FST orders were in new issues.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks ownership consists of Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Royal Bank of Canada, and Wells Fargo. A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com.

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SOURCE Trumid