Trumid Extends Q2 Momentum into July

57% year-over-year ADV growth driven by record overall market share and expanding RFQ and Portfolio Trading adoption

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for July 2026.

Mike Sobel, Co-CEO and President of Trumid, said:

Combined ADV across Trumid Portfolio Trading and RFQ increased 42% year-over-year Post this

"Trumid remains focused on delivering liquidity and innovation for our clients, leveraging our agile technology to collaborate and keep getting better. We appreciate the trust that clients put in our team and our product. Record market share in July validates our consistent approach."

July 2026 Highlights:

Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $9.9B, up 57% year-over-year, materially outpacing estimated TRACE™ reported market-wide volume growth of 17% over the same period.

Record overall platform market share, up 28% year-over-year.

Multi-protocol adoption continued to grow, with the majority of users executing across two or more protocols, reflecting the increasing value of Trumid's integrated, single-application ecosystem.

List trading accelerated, with combined ADV across Trumid Portfolio Trading (PT) and RFQ increasing 42% year-over-year.

Trumid RFQ: Client engagement strengthened, with approximately 40% more buy- and sell-side traders executing in Trumid RFQ each day compared with a year ago.

Trumid Portfolio Trading (PT): Participation broadened, with the number of PT lists traded and buy-side accounts transacting both reaching record highs.

Ongoing investment in Trumid's automated list trading workflows, pricing intelligence, and integrated RFQ and PT analytics continued to support the sustained growth of Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading.

Trumid remained a leader in grey and new issue trading, handling 50% of secondary market activity in new issues during the first two days after issuance across its Swarms and Attributed Trading protocols.

Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™), the firm's first fully automated cross-protocol execution capability, enables clients to automate new issue trading through the platform and is being used across a broad range of trading scenarios, including block and new issue market trading. In Q2 2026, one in three FST orders were in new issues.

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid