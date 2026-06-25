Trumid Announces Multi-Year Partnership with BlackRock Aladdin to Further Enhance Access to Corporate Bond Liquidity

Expanded integration streamlines interaction with Trumid's RFQ and Swarms protocols for Aladdin users

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with BlackRock to further integrate Trumid's credit trading workflows into the BlackRock Aladdin® order execution management system (OEMS).

This partnership, which focuses on corporate and emerging market bonds, will enhance the ability for common clients of Aladdin and Trumid to access Trumid's trading protocols. The expanded integration will streamline Aladdin users' access to Trumid's unique Swarms protocol and enable Aladdin users to efficiently send and receive RFQs natively from the Aladdin platform.

Further integrates Trumid trading workflows into the Aladdin® order execution management system Post this

As the two parties continue to innovate and advance electronic credit trading and market intelligence solutions, they will look for additional opportunities to collaborate on behalf of their shared clients.

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer and Global Head of Sales at Trumid, said:

"Aladdin users are an important part of Trumid's client network. They're key collaboration partners and have been drivers of our growth in recent years. Our priority is always to deliver superior workflows and user experience for clients, and this partnership advances that cause. Efficient engagement of Trumid's liquidity pools by our shared Aladdin clients will enhance the trading experience for all users of Trumid's platform."

Kamya Somasundaram, Global Head of Aladdin Partnerships at BlackRock, said:

"We are excited to partner with Trumid as we continue to drive innovation and support the next evolution of electronic credit markets. Through this partnership, Aladdin clients will gain access to Trumid's liquidity pools and differentiated workflows, enhancing liquidity access and trading efficiency."

BlackRock's Aladdin technology platform unifies the investment management process by providing a common data language within an organization to enable scale, provide insights, and support business transformation. It combines sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive portfolio management, trading workflows, operations, and accounting tools on a single, unified platform. BlackRock's Aladdin platform is a financial technology platform designed for institutional use only and is not intended for end investor use.

Trumid continues to report rapid growth and elevated trading activity in 2026, with year-to-date Average Daily Volume (ADV) up 41% year-over-year to $10.0B, driven by accelerating client adoption of its list trading protocols. Combined ADV across Trumid RFQ and Trumid Portfolio Trading increased 89% over the same period. Trumid's institutional client network now includes approximately 1,000 buy- and sell-side firms.

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US

dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid