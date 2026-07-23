TS Imagine Expands Integration with Trumid's Fixed-Income Trading Platform

Adds Access to Trumid RFQ Automation

and Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Imagine, a leading global cross-asset provider of trading, portfolio, risk management and prime brokerage solutions, announced an expanded workflow integration with Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform.

The enhanced integration provides TS Imagine clients with broader access to Trumid's electronic trading ecosystem, including its list-based workflows—Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT)—while expanding RFQ automation and cross-protocol capabilities. Clients can now access:

Trumid's RFQ network , enabling automated workflows through RFQ Auto-Submit via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ, along with API-driven execution

, enabling automated workflows through RFQ Auto-Submit via Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ, along with API-driven execution Headless RFQ responder, initiator, and voice inquiry workflows

Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™), Trumid's automated cross-protocol execution capability connecting liquidity and execution opportunities across Trumid RFQ and Swarms, with expansion to Trumid Attributed Trading (firm dealer streams) planned for H2 2026.

TS Imagine first integrated with Trumid in 2020, including support for Trumid's Fair Value Model Price (FVMP™) predictive pricing model for corporate bonds.

Alexis Sainte Marie, Fixed Income Product, TS Imagine, said:

"Our expanded relationship with Trumid is an important step for TS Imagine clients seeking greater access to liquidity and workflow automation. We've particularly seen significant growth in areas like portfolio trading and RFQ and will continue to work closely with the Trumid team to enhance trading opportunities for our customers."

Jason Quinn, Chief Product Officer & Global Head of Sales at Trumid, said:

"Our mutual clients continue to benefit from the integration with TS Imagine, particularly as adoption of Trumid's list-based workflows continues to accelerate. As clients increasingly engage across multiple Trumid trading protocols, we see additional opportunities to expand our relationship and deliver even greater value for our mutual clients."

Trumid's list protocols continued to deliver strong growth during Q2 2026. Trumid RFQ Average Daily Volume (ADV) increased 122% year-over-year, while automated trade volumes executed through Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ more than doubled. Trumid PT volume rose approximately 40% year-over-year, with the protocol recording its highest quarterly ADV alongside all-time highs in buy-side participation and lists traded.

About TS Imagine

TS Imagine delivers a best-in-class SaaS platform for integrated electronic front-office trading, portfolio management, prime brokerage, and financial risk management. Our global team of technologists continuously develops software and deploys new technologies that empower financial institutions to outperform markets and manage risk in real time. Many of the world's leading financial institutions trust TS Imagine's platform to manage their risk exposure and make better trading decisions across derivatives, equities and fixed income, cutting complexity and driving efficiencies.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Greentarget for TS Imagine

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Trumid Press

+1 (212) 618-0300

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SOURCE Trumid