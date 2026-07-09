Trumid Reports June and Q2 2026 Trading Highlights

Quarterly ADV increased 50% year-over-year, five times TRACE™ reported market-wide growth, as platform market share and client engagement reached record highs

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumid, a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform, today announced trade volume and user participation highlights for June and Q2 2026.

Mike Sobel, Co-CEO and President of Trumid, said:

60% of users who traded on Trumid executed via two or more protocols, with a record number trading across three or more. Post this

"Q2 was another quarter of great progress for Trumid. We continued to gain market share and deepen client engagement. Our results reflect the trust clients continue to place in our team and platform.

Innovation has always been central to our growth. Working closely with clients and leveraging our best-in-class technology, we quickly translate feedback into new capabilities that solve real trading challenges. Demand for automation and AI-powered workflows continues to accelerate, and we're investing across our platform to help clients trade more intelligently and efficiently. Our new products including Trumid Full Self Trading (FST™), Smart Voice™, and Smart Swap™ are examples of Trumid's commitment to innovation.

The credit market is growing, trading volumes are increasing, and there's more demand than ever for electronic trading and intelligence solutions. We enter the second half of the year with strong momentum and a robust pipeline of innovation. We're excited about the opportunities ahead to continue delivering for and with our clients, improving workflows, and helping shape the future of our market."

Q2 2026 Highlights:

Continued market outperformance : Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $10.0B, up 50% year-over-year, five times the rate of estimated TRACE™ reported market-wide volume growth (10%) over the same period.





: Trumid reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $10.0B, up 50% year-over-year, five times the rate of estimated TRACE™ reported market-wide volume growth (10%) over the same period. Record overall platform market share : Trumid extended its market share gains across all Trumid-traded market segments—Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Markets—with overall platform market share increasing 37% year-over-year.





: Trumid extended its market share gains across all Trumid-traded market segments—Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Markets—with overall platform market share increasing 37% year-over-year. Record platform engagement: A record number of buy-side traders transacted daily during the quarter. More than 15,000 unique bonds traded on Trumid in Q2, while 1,800 traders transacted on the platform—both quarterly records.





A record number of buy-side traders transacted daily during the quarter. More than 15,000 unique bonds traded on Trumid in Q2, while 1,800 traders transacted on the platform—both quarterly records. Record multi-protocol adoption : 60% of all users who traded on Trumid executed across two or more protocols, with a record number of users trading across three or more protocols, underscoring the value of Trumid's integrated, single-application ecosystem.





: 60% of all users who traded on Trumid executed across two or more protocols, with a record number of users trading across three or more protocols, underscoring the value of Trumid's integrated, single-application ecosystem. List-based trading reached new highs : Continued innovation in Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT) drove broader client adoption, with the protocols reaching a record share of total platform volume in Q2. Combined ADV increased 78% year-over-year, while the number of traders executing daily in both protocols also reached record levels.



Trumid RFQ : Delivered a strong quarter. ADV increased 122% year-over-year, while the number of buy- and sell-side traders executing daily in the protocol increased 50% compared to a year ago. Adoption of Trumid AutoPilot™ for RFQ accelerated with automated trade volumes more than doubling year-over-year.



Continued RFQ innovation: Trumid introduced RFQ Auto-Submit , further enabling client directed no-touch execution directly from their OMS, and expanded its RFQ Analytics suite with RFQ Charts , providing immediate insights into quote and trade quality against selected benchmarks following list completion.

: Continued innovation in Trumid RFQ and Portfolio Trading (PT) drove broader client adoption, with the protocols reaching a record share of total platform volume in Q2. Combined ADV increased 78% year-over-year, while the number of traders executing daily in both protocols also reached record levels. Record Trumid PT growth and market outperformance: Trumid PT volume increased approximately 40% year-over-year, outpacing estimated TRACE™ portfolio trading growth of 31% over the same period. The protocol also recorded its highest quarterly ADV, with buy-side accounts transacting and PT lists traded both reaching all-time highs.



Continued PT innovation: Clients expanded their use of Trumid PT Pricer™, portfolio analytics, and Trumid's PT reoffer workflow, reflecting growing demand for integrated pricing, analytics, and execution tools.

Trumid PT volume increased approximately 40% year-over-year, outpacing estimated TRACE™ portfolio trading growth of 31% over the same period. The protocol also recorded its highest quarterly ADV, with buy-side accounts transacting and PT lists traded both reaching all-time highs. Expanding role in grey and new issue liquidity : Trumid handled 43% of secondary market activity during the first two days after issuance across its protocols, reinforcing its role in efficient price discovery. Supporting that growth, Trumid Swarms recorded its highest ADV, up 44% year-over-year, serving as a key source of anonymous liquidity across grey, new issue, and seasoned bonds.





: Trumid handled 43% of secondary market activity during the first two days after issuance across its protocols, reinforcing its role in efficient price discovery. Supporting that growth, recorded its highest ADV, up 44% year-over-year, serving as a key source of anonymous liquidity across grey, new issue, and seasoned bonds. AI-powered trading workflows gained traction: Trumid Smart Voice™ and Smart Swap™ , built using large language model (LLM) technology, processed more than $100 billion in traded volume year-to-date. Together, the capabilities eliminated an estimated 150,000+ manual clicks by converting complex, unstructured client conversations into pre-filled trade tickets for buy- and sell-side clients and dealer sales teams.





and , built using large language model (LLM) technology, processed more than $100 billion in traded volume year-to-date. Together, the capabilities eliminated an estimated 150,000+ manual clicks by converting complex, unstructured client conversations into pre-filled trade tickets for buy- and sell-side clients and dealer sales teams. Advancing cross-protocol execution in credit trading: Trumid introduced Full Self Trading (FST™), its first fully automated cross-protocol execution capability for fixed income trading. Now broadly available, FST is being used across a range of trading scenarios, including block and grey market trading, with median order size approaching $5 million and individual orders exceeding $50 million.

June 2026 Highlights:

Trumid reported ADV of $9.6B, up 68% year-over-year, tripling the pace of estimated TRACE™ reported market-wide growth over the same period.





Overall platform market share increased 37% year-over-year.





List protocols led growth, with combined ADV across Trumid RFQ and Trumid PT up 111% year-over-year. Trumid PT recorded its highest monthly ADV, up 73% year-over-year.



Trumid press

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About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and leading fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

SOURCE Trumid