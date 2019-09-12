Trump Administration Proposal to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes: Why doesn't the UK have this problem?

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald Trump announced his administration is considering options in addressing the recent rash of health scares from vaping.

These include banning flavored e-cigs, which are the most effective smoking cessation, harm reduction product ever developed for smokers.

A study by NEJM found that vapor products are nearly twice as effective at helping adults quit smoking than any other nicotine replacement method. Additionally, the Royal College of Physicians studied the peer-reviewed research, concluding that nicotine-vapor products are at least 95% safer than cigarettes.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, "We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth."

Preliminary data published by the CDC yesterday shows the following significant drop from 2011 to 2019: current (past 30 day) cigarette smoking went down 68% among high school students, reaching historically low smoking rates for our youth at 5.8% in 2019.

Proof that Secretary Azar's statement is blatantly incorrect.

We will not stand idly by as this administration tries to take away the most effective tool smokers have to quit and save their lives. We don't know the exact course of action we will take, we are keeping all options open, including litigation. We will defend our rights for access to safer alternatives to deadly cigarettes.

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association knows there is a way to protect youth and keep life- saving products available to adults simultaneously.

Banning flavors would be a public health crisis as FDA funded studies show consumers without access to flavors would go back to smoking.

There are over 10,000,000 adults who vape or use E-cigs in the US who would look to the black market if they cannot make their purchases from the 15,000 entrepreneurial small businesses that would close without flavored products.

Why doesn't the UK have this problem? We know the answer. You should know it too…

About SFATA: SFATA is the premier and largest vapor and e-cig trade association. The association represents the interests of the entire supply chain, including manufacturers, online retailers, brick/mortar vapor store, distributors, importers, wholesalers. Information about SFATA: https://www.sfata.org, follow SFATA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Contacts:

SFATA Executive Director: Mark Anton (973)252-4326 Available for Interviews

Interviews? Contact Amy Krakow, SFATA Communications (212) 587-0540

SOURCE Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association