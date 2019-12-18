Trump ally Senator Rand Paul endorses Pelosi challenger Cites Impeachment, bad policy in endorsing John Dennis

Senator Paul said, "Speaker Pelosi's sham impeachment of President Trump, destructive policies and disastrous partisanship do not deserve reelection. San Franciscans could not have a better representative in Congress than my friend John Dennis.

John Dennis will work with the President and me to end foreign wars, reduce federal spending and restore the promise of the American Dream."

John Dennis said, "No endorsement means more to me than that of Dr. Rand Paul. Rand is one of America's great statesmen. Nancy Pelosi's impeachment of President Trump is disgraceful and will go down as one of the all-time political blunders. I know Rand's support will help me defeat her."

Nancy Pelosi has been criticized for devaluing the seriousness of impeachment by failing to garner any Republican support.

In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, President Trump warned, "By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oath of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy."

John Dennis is the Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party and a well-known activist for liberty-oriented politics.

He is also the Vice Chairman of the Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC), a 60,000 member organization representing the liberty wing of the Republican Party.

John Dennis was born in and raised in public housing in Jersey City, N.J. He is a real estate developer, and a former partner in Humanscale, one of the world's top ten design firms. He and his wife Heather live with their daughter Devan and dog Augie in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

